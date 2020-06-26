901 S Frederick St 3

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2BR Condo - Arlington - Property Id: 124207



Bright 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent. All utilities included except cable and phone. The unit is freshly remodeled with new appliances. The property is 10 minutes from D.C. and walking distance to shops. Public transportation is seconds away from unit entry.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124207

Property Id 124207



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4915094)