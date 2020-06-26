All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 901 S Frederick St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
901 S Frederick St 3
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

901 S Frederick St 3

901 South Frederick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

901 South Frederick Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2BR Condo - Arlington - Property Id: 124207

Bright 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent. All utilities included except cable and phone. The unit is freshly remodeled with new appliances. The property is 10 minutes from D.C. and walking distance to shops. Public transportation is seconds away from unit entry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124207
Property Id 124207

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4915094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 S Frederick St 3 have any available units?
901 S Frederick St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 S Frederick St 3 have?
Some of 901 S Frederick St 3's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 S Frederick St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
901 S Frederick St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 S Frederick St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 901 S Frederick St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 901 S Frederick St 3 offer parking?
No, 901 S Frederick St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 901 S Frederick St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 S Frederick St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 S Frederick St 3 have a pool?
No, 901 S Frederick St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 901 S Frederick St 3 have accessible units?
No, 901 S Frederick St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 901 S Frederick St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 S Frederick St 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University