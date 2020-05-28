Rent Calculator
901 20th Street South
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM
901 20th Street South
901 20th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
901 20th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
trash valet
Amenities
24 Hour Fitness Gym
Bark Park
Business Center
Game Room
Controlled Access Buildings
Free Community Shuttle
Less than 1/4 Mile to I-395
On-Site Maintenance
Swimming Pool
TV Lounge
Under 5 Miles to DC
Within Walking Distance to Shopping Areas and Restaurants.
Valet Trash
Se Habla Espanol
Enviable Amenities
9ft Ceilings
Additional Storage Available
Air Conditioner
Balcony
Cable/Satellite
Clubhouse
Dishwasher
First Floor Premium
Gourmet Kitchens
Granite Countertops
Planked Flooring
Refrigerator
Pressbox (Drop Off Dry Cleaning Service)
Stainless Steel Appliances
Sunroom
Third Floor Premium
Washer/Dryer
Guest Suite Available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 901 20th Street South have any available units?
901 20th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 901 20th Street South have?
Some of 901 20th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 901 20th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
901 20th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 20th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 20th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 901 20th Street South offer parking?
No, 901 20th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 901 20th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 20th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 20th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 901 20th Street South has a pool.
Does 901 20th Street South have accessible units?
No, 901 20th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 901 20th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 20th Street South has units with dishwashers.
