887 N KENSINGTON STREET

Address is 887A N Kensington St. Stunning three level Craftsman home. Hardwood floors span the main level, which features a formal living room, separate dining room, office, powder room, and the incredible eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and island leading into the spacious family room. The upper level contains the master suite, which is equipped with two walk-in closets and an attached full bath with dual vanities, W/C, jetted soaking tub, and stall shower. 3 more bedrooms and 2 more full baths complete this level. The fully finished basement features a second family room, a bedroom with an attached full bath, a bonus room, and access to the 2 car garage. The fenced backyard has lovely hardscaping with a brick patio and secure storage. This home is located steps away from Ballston-MU Metro Station, which is situated among blocks of restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and other amenities. Good credit required.