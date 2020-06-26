All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 887 N KENSINGTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
887 N KENSINGTON STREET
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

887 N KENSINGTON STREET

887 North Kensington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

887 North Kensington Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Address is 887A N Kensington St. Stunning three level Craftsman home. Hardwood floors span the main level, which features a formal living room, separate dining room, office, powder room, and the incredible eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and island leading into the spacious family room. The upper level contains the master suite, which is equipped with two walk-in closets and an attached full bath with dual vanities, W/C, jetted soaking tub, and stall shower. 3 more bedrooms and 2 more full baths complete this level. The fully finished basement features a second family room, a bedroom with an attached full bath, a bonus room, and access to the 2 car garage. The fenced backyard has lovely hardscaping with a brick patio and secure storage. This home is located steps away from Ballston-MU Metro Station, which is situated among blocks of restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and other amenities. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 887 N KENSINGTON STREET have any available units?
887 N KENSINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 887 N KENSINGTON STREET have?
Some of 887 N KENSINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 887 N KENSINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
887 N KENSINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 887 N KENSINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 887 N KENSINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 887 N KENSINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 887 N KENSINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 887 N KENSINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 887 N KENSINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 887 N KENSINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 887 N KENSINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 887 N KENSINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 887 N KENSINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 887 N KENSINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 887 N KENSINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University