Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave oven refrigerator

Well maintained. Minutes to metro station and I-66. Minutes from Ballston town center including restaurants, Target store (coming soon) and Harris Teeter.Please contact agent first for virtual tour. TENANT PREFERS Virtual tour first and then IN-person TOURS at 6PM from Monday to Thursday after 24 hours notice .PLEASE WEAR MASK AND DO NOT TOUCH SURFACES UNLESS NECESSARY. PLEASE USE HAND SANITIZER BEFORE ENTERING. Property is lead free. Documents available. Application fee is $55 per adult applicant.