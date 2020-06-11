All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 624 North Oxford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
624 North Oxford Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

624 North Oxford Street

624 North Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ashton Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

624 North Oxford Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rd1JTjyBLes

Groups warmly welcomed!

** LARGEST BEDROOMS**

Walk to Ballston and Virginia Square METRO, the NEW Ballston Quarter Mall, plus restaurants and shopping! Spacious bedrooms! Ideal Location! No car needed. North Arlington near metro!

Spacious 4-level brick townhouse offering over 2,800 sq. ft., 5 large bedrooms/4 full bathrooms plus a half bath, 5 block walk to Ballston and Virginia Square metro locations, Clarendon, shopping, restaurants.

** Professional monthly cleaning service to clean the kitchen and bathroom (no additional cost).

Entrance level - dining and living room with hardwood floors, fireplace, half bath, kitchen with newer appliances, door to quaint fenced back yard.

Second floor - One large Master bedroom suite (12 ft x 13 ft) with full ensuite bath and generous closet space, second large bedroom (11 ft x 16 ft) with generous closet space and a full bath in the hallway.

Third floor - Enormous, private bedroom (29 ft x 16 ft) the length and width of the house.

Lower level - Large bedroom (16 ft x 14 ft) with en suite full bath, additional medium size bedroom (16 ft x 9 ft)with en suite full bath. Full-size washer/dryer. Completely renovated recently.

One reserved parking space, guest spaces and plenty of street parking. Central AC.

Privacy for each bedroom. Open inviting common areas.

No smoking. Pets evaluated in a case-by-case basis.

Available August 1st - Rent: $4,800, month

To apply, we will need the following:

1) A completed Rental Application (one for each applicant),
2) A completed Residential Lease, and
3) A one month security deposit $4,800.

For more information, call show contact info . Thanks for your interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 North Oxford Street have any available units?
624 North Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 North Oxford Street have?
Some of 624 North Oxford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 North Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
624 North Oxford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 North Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 North Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 624 North Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 624 North Oxford Street does offer parking.
Does 624 North Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 North Oxford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 North Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 624 North Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 624 North Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 624 North Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 624 North Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 North Oxford Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Macedonian
2229 South Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA 22206
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University