624 North Oxford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rd1JTjyBLes



Groups warmly welcomed!



** LARGEST BEDROOMS**



Walk to Ballston and Virginia Square METRO, the NEW Ballston Quarter Mall, plus restaurants and shopping! Spacious bedrooms! Ideal Location! No car needed. North Arlington near metro!



Spacious 4-level brick townhouse offering over 2,800 sq. ft., 5 large bedrooms/4 full bathrooms plus a half bath, 5 block walk to Ballston and Virginia Square metro locations, Clarendon, shopping, restaurants.



** Professional monthly cleaning service to clean the kitchen and bathroom (no additional cost).



Entrance level - dining and living room with hardwood floors, fireplace, half bath, kitchen with newer appliances, door to quaint fenced back yard.



Second floor - One large Master bedroom suite (12 ft x 13 ft) with full ensuite bath and generous closet space, second large bedroom (11 ft x 16 ft) with generous closet space and a full bath in the hallway.



Third floor - Enormous, private bedroom (29 ft x 16 ft) the length and width of the house.



Lower level - Large bedroom (16 ft x 14 ft) with en suite full bath, additional medium size bedroom (16 ft x 9 ft)with en suite full bath. Full-size washer/dryer. Completely renovated recently.



One reserved parking space, guest spaces and plenty of street parking. Central AC.



Privacy for each bedroom. Open inviting common areas.



No smoking. Pets evaluated in a case-by-case basis.



Available August 1st - Rent: $4,800, month



To apply, we will need the following:



1) A completed Rental Application (one for each applicant),

2) A completed Residential Lease, and

3) A one month security deposit $4,800.



For more information, call show contact info . Thanks for your interest!