624 North Oxford Street

Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rd1JTjyBLes
Groups warmly welcomed!
** LARGEST BEDROOMS**
Walk to Ballston and Virginia Square METRO, the NEW Ballston Quarter Mall, plus restaurants and shopping! Spacious bedrooms! Ideal Location! No car needed. North Arlington near metro!
Spacious 4-level brick townhouse offering over 2,800 sq. ft., 5 large bedrooms/4 full bathrooms plus a half bath, 5 block walk to Ballston and Virginia Square metro locations, Clarendon, shopping, restaurants.
** Professional monthly cleaning service to clean the kitchen and bathroom (no additional cost).
Entrance level - dining and living room with hardwood floors, fireplace, half bath, kitchen with newer appliances, door to quaint fenced back yard.
Second floor - One large Master bedroom suite (12 ft x 13 ft) with full ensuite bath and generous closet space, second large bedroom (11 ft x 16 ft) with generous closet space and a full bath in the hallway.
Third floor - Enormous, private bedroom (29 ft x 16 ft) the length and width of the house.
Lower level - Large bedroom (16 ft x 14 ft) with en suite full bath, additional medium size bedroom (16 ft x 9 ft)with en suite full bath. Full-size washer/dryer. Completely renovated recently.
One reserved parking space, guest spaces and plenty of street parking. Central AC.
Privacy for each bedroom. Open inviting common areas.
No smoking. Pets evaluated in a case-by-case basis.
Available August 1st - Rent: $4,800, month
To apply, we will need the following:
1) A completed Rental Application (one for each applicant),
2) A completed Residential Lease, and
3) A one month security deposit $4,800.
For more information, call show contact info . Thanks for your interest!