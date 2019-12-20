All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6113 31st Street North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
6113 31st Street North
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

6113 31st Street North

6113 31st Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6113 31st Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Williamsburg

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
$1,300.00 mos. ONE only Quiet, mature person to rent 640+ sq. ft. furnished studio off Yorktown & Sycamore Street in North Arlington. Apt on lower level of very quiet single family Brick Ramble. Complete Privacy with walk-in from exterior entrance. No need to cross paths, see or otherwise interact with anyone re: COVID-19 threat).

High ceilings: 8 ft. and 9ft. Walls of knotty pine, cedar and drywall. Wall to wall carpeting. Full bath w/ceramic tiled tub/shower & granite floor. Split kitchen. Bar. Ceiling fan. Built-in microwave, stove top & oven and portable double burner stovetop atop bar. Bay window views to backyard & trees. Desk w/lots of shelving & storage. Very clean, safe residential neighborhood. Very easy street parking. 1 mile from East Falls Church Metro and entrance to Interstate 66. Fifteen min. to downtown Washington D.C. (non-rush hour). Security deposit: $1,300.00.
Sorry, no pets, and, especially no ‘party animals.’
Available to show now and for rental on May 1st. Email Ron or phone @ 703.999 3000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 31st Street North have any available units?
6113 31st Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 31st Street North have?
Some of 6113 31st Street North's amenities include granite counters, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 31st Street North currently offering any rent specials?
6113 31st Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 31st Street North pet-friendly?
No, 6113 31st Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6113 31st Street North offer parking?
No, 6113 31st Street North does not offer parking.
Does 6113 31st Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 31st Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 31st Street North have a pool?
No, 6113 31st Street North does not have a pool.
Does 6113 31st Street North have accessible units?
No, 6113 31st Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 31st Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6113 31st Street North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street
Arlington, VA 22202
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University