6113 31st Street North

Amenities

granite counters air conditioning ceiling fan microwave furnished carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities

$1,300.00 mos. ONE only Quiet, mature person to rent 640+ sq. ft. furnished studio off Yorktown & Sycamore Street in North Arlington. Apt on lower level of very quiet single family Brick Ramble. Complete Privacy with walk-in from exterior entrance. No need to cross paths, see or otherwise interact with anyone re: COVID-19 threat).



High ceilings: 8 ft. and 9ft. Walls of knotty pine, cedar and drywall. Wall to wall carpeting. Full bath w/ceramic tiled tub/shower & granite floor. Split kitchen. Bar. Ceiling fan. Built-in microwave, stove top & oven and portable double burner stovetop atop bar. Bay window views to backyard & trees. Desk w/lots of shelving & storage. Very clean, safe residential neighborhood. Very easy street parking. 1 mile from East Falls Church Metro and entrance to Interstate 66. Fifteen min. to downtown Washington D.C. (non-rush hour). Security deposit: $1,300.00.

Sorry, no pets, and, especially no ‘party animals.’

Available to show now and for rental on May 1st. Email Ron or phone @ 703.999 3000.