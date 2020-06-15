6038 22ND ROAD N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

All brick rambler in convenient Over Lee Knolls neighborhood. Full BA and kitchen on lower finished level, along with laundry. Bonus room with newly installed carpet off of Kitchen. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level. Wood burning fireplace. Large flat fenced backyard. Close to shopping, restaurants, metro and just minutes to DC. Due to Covid-19, please be prepared to use safety precautions of face masks, gloves, social distancing, and either wear shoe covers (provided on site) or go barefoot while you are viewing the home.