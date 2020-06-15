All apartments in Arlington
6038 22ND ROAD N
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:58 PM

6038 22ND ROAD N

6038 22nd Road North · (703) 821-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6038 22nd Road North, Arlington, VA 22205
Leeway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
All brick rambler in convenient Over Lee Knolls neighborhood. Full BA and kitchen on lower finished level, along with laundry. Bonus room with newly installed carpet off of Kitchen. Refinished hardwood floors throughout main level. Wood burning fireplace. Large flat fenced backyard. Close to shopping, restaurants, metro and just minutes to DC. Due to Covid-19, please be prepared to use safety precautions of face masks, gloves, social distancing, and either wear shoe covers (provided on site) or go barefoot while you are viewing the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6038 22ND ROAD N have any available units?
6038 22ND ROAD N has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6038 22ND ROAD N have?
Some of 6038 22ND ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6038 22ND ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
6038 22ND ROAD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6038 22ND ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 6038 22ND ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6038 22ND ROAD N offer parking?
No, 6038 22ND ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 6038 22ND ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6038 22ND ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6038 22ND ROAD N have a pool?
No, 6038 22ND ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 6038 22ND ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 6038 22ND ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 6038 22ND ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6038 22ND ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
