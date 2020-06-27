5815 LITTLE FALLS RD

Amenities

Single Family Home In The Sought After Williamsburg Neighborhood of Arlington, 6 Bedroom 3 Bath, Brand New Carpet and Paint in the Interior Walls, Separate Dining Room, Lots of Light, Plenty of Living Space, Extra Large Deck of the Main Level for Entertainment or Relaxation. Great big Yard for Kids to Play or Perhaps enjoying doing some Yard Work!. Plenty of Driveway and Parking Space. Less Than A Block to Nottingham Elementary School. Just Minutes to Ballston Quarter and Great many Gourmet Restaurants and Shops, Easy Commute to Rosslyn, DC, Pentagon, Georgetown, DCA & More...If Group Rentals Please Submit Applications individually. Thank You! Online Rental Application Please Use this Link: www.longandfoster.com/vaar150072