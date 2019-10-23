All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5627 9TH ROAD N
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

5627 9TH ROAD N

5627 9th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

5627 9th Road North, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Close to it ALL, yet peacefully situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, this newly renovated single-family with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & 1-car carport is just minutes to Ballston, Bon Air Garden, shops & restaurants, and steps away from the W&OD Trails! There is no lack of refreshing, natural sunlight thanks to the abundance of windows and soaring living and dining room ceilings. The combination of stunning hardwood floors and neutral carpet throughout the home are timeless, and can easily go with any d~cor. The master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, French doors that open to a private balcony, and a convenient laundry chute. Newer stainless-steel appliances. Large flat backyard with fenced-in patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 9TH ROAD N have any available units?
5627 9TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 9TH ROAD N have?
Some of 5627 9TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 9TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
5627 9TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 9TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 5627 9TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5627 9TH ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 5627 9TH ROAD N offers parking.
Does 5627 9TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5627 9TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 9TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 5627 9TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 5627 9TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 5627 9TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 9TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5627 9TH ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
