5627 9TH ROAD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Close to it ALL, yet peacefully situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, this newly renovated single-family with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & 1-car carport is just minutes to Ballston, Bon Air Garden, shops & restaurants, and steps away from the W&OD Trails! There is no lack of refreshing, natural sunlight thanks to the abundance of windows and soaring living and dining room ceilings. The combination of stunning hardwood floors and neutral carpet throughout the home are timeless, and can easily go with any d~cor. The master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, French doors that open to a private balcony, and a convenient laundry chute. Newer stainless-steel appliances. Large flat backyard with fenced-in patio.