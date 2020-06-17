4612 36TH STREET S

Amenities

Move-in today! Rarely available 4-level Clarendon model with nearly 2,000 sq. feet! Unit boasts 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths with master suite on top floor. Renovated, open-concept kitchen w/ beautiful cherry cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & custom backsplash. Lower level offers rec room/den, bonus room, full bathroom & laundry area. Idea location! Short stroll to metro bus stop. Convenient to 395, DC, Shirlington, Del Ray & Old Town. Walking distance to Fairlington Community Center & Bradlee Shopping. Community amenities include outdoor pool & tennis. No pets or smokers. Available for immediate move-in. Owners would prefer a Lease ending July 31, 2020.