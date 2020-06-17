All apartments in Arlington
4612 36TH STREET S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4612 36TH STREET S

4612 36th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4612 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Move-in today! Rarely available 4-level Clarendon model with nearly 2,000 sq. feet! Unit boasts 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths with master suite on top floor. Renovated, open-concept kitchen w/ beautiful cherry cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & custom backsplash. Lower level offers rec room/den, bonus room, full bathroom & laundry area. Idea location! Short stroll to metro bus stop. Convenient to 395, DC, Shirlington, Del Ray & Old Town. Walking distance to Fairlington Community Center & Bradlee Shopping. Community amenities include outdoor pool & tennis. No pets or smokers. Available for immediate move-in. Owners would prefer a Lease ending July 31, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 36TH STREET S have any available units?
4612 36TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 36TH STREET S have?
Some of 4612 36TH STREET S's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 36TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4612 36TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 36TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 4612 36TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4612 36TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 4612 36TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 4612 36TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 36TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 36TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 4612 36TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 4612 36TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4612 36TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 36TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 36TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
