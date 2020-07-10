Rent Calculator
Arlington, VA
/
4605 31ST RD S #A1
4605 31ST RD S #A1
4605 31st Rd S
·
Location
4605 31st Rd S, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ARLINGTON TOWNHOME/CONDOMINIUM WITH BACKYARD AREA - WONDERFUL PROPERTY TO CALL HOME!!!
THIS A TOWNHOME / CONDO ON TWO LEVELS WITH LOTS OF SPACE!!!
UPPER LEVEL ENTRANCE IS THE SAME LEVEL AS THE MAIN ENTRANCE AND FEATURES A LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBINATION AREA!!!
THERE IS A DOOR TO BALCONY WHICH HAS STEPS TO THE BACKYARD AREA FEATURING A DECK AREA AND NICE LANDSCAPING!!!
THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL HAS BEEN RENOVATED AND LOOK GREAT!!! THERE IS ALSO A BEDROOM ON THIS LEVEL!!!
MAIN LEVEL FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FRESH PAINT!!!
THERE ARE STAIRS LEADING THE BASEMENT LEVEL WHICH FEATURES A LARGE LIVING AREA AND A DEN THAT CAN ALSO BE USED AS A BEDROOM!!!
THERE IS A BATHROOM AND ALSO FEATURES ITS OWN SEPARATE ENTRANCE!!!
THE LAUNDRY AREA IS BASEMENT WELL!!!
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED HOME!!!
(RLNE5798873)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4605 31ST RD S #A1 have any available units?
Arlington, VA
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4605 31ST RD S #A1 have?
Some of 4605 31ST RD S #A1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4605 31ST RD S #A1 currently offering any rent specials?
4605 31ST RD S #A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 31ST RD S #A1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 31ST RD S #A1 is pet friendly.
Does 4605 31ST RD S #A1 offer parking?
No, 4605 31ST RD S #A1 does not offer parking.
Does 4605 31ST RD S #A1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 31ST RD S #A1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 31ST RD S #A1 have a pool?
No, 4605 31ST RD S #A1 does not have a pool.
Does 4605 31ST RD S #A1 have accessible units?
No, 4605 31ST RD S #A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 31ST RD S #A1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 31ST RD S #A1 does not have units with dishwashers.
