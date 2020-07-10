4605 31ST RD S #A1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ARLINGTON TOWNHOME/CONDOMINIUM WITH BACKYARD AREA - WONDERFUL PROPERTY TO CALL HOME!!!



THIS A TOWNHOME / CONDO ON TWO LEVELS WITH LOTS OF SPACE!!!



UPPER LEVEL ENTRANCE IS THE SAME LEVEL AS THE MAIN ENTRANCE AND FEATURES A LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBINATION AREA!!!



THERE IS A DOOR TO BALCONY WHICH HAS STEPS TO THE BACKYARD AREA FEATURING A DECK AREA AND NICE LANDSCAPING!!!



THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL HAS BEEN RENOVATED AND LOOK GREAT!!! THERE IS ALSO A BEDROOM ON THIS LEVEL!!!



MAIN LEVEL FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FRESH PAINT!!!



THERE ARE STAIRS LEADING THE BASEMENT LEVEL WHICH FEATURES A LARGE LIVING AREA AND A DEN THAT CAN ALSO BE USED AS A BEDROOM!!!



THERE IS A BATHROOM AND ALSO FEATURES ITS OWN SEPARATE ENTRANCE!!!



THE LAUNDRY AREA IS BASEMENT WELL!!!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED HOME!!!



(RLNE5798873)