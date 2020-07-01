4360 LEE HWY #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

** Great location!! This attractive condo features a large 20-foot balcony with over 800 square feet of living space. Gas cooking. The bedroom comes with a large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are within the unit. Within walking distance to lovely neighborhood shops and restaurants. There is also a metro bus stop just outside the community. Existing carpet will be steam-cleaned prior to the tenant moving in. Available October 20. Please park in reserved space #27.