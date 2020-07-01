All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4360 LEE HWY #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4360 LEE HWY #204
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

4360 LEE HWY #204

4360 Lee Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Waverly Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4360 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
** Great location!! This attractive condo features a large 20-foot balcony with over 800 square feet of living space. Gas cooking. The bedroom comes with a large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are within the unit. Within walking distance to lovely neighborhood shops and restaurants. There is also a metro bus stop just outside the community. Existing carpet will be steam-cleaned prior to the tenant moving in. Available October 20. Please park in reserved space #27.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 LEE HWY #204 have any available units?
4360 LEE HWY #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 LEE HWY #204 have?
Some of 4360 LEE HWY #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 LEE HWY #204 currently offering any rent specials?
4360 LEE HWY #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 LEE HWY #204 pet-friendly?
No, 4360 LEE HWY #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4360 LEE HWY #204 offer parking?
Yes, 4360 LEE HWY #204 offers parking.
Does 4360 LEE HWY #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4360 LEE HWY #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 LEE HWY #204 have a pool?
No, 4360 LEE HWY #204 does not have a pool.
Does 4360 LEE HWY #204 have accessible units?
No, 4360 LEE HWY #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 LEE HWY #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4360 LEE HWY #204 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University