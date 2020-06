Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

GROUPS OK! Very large and renovated brick Rambler 1 light to DC. Main level Family Room with vaulted ceilings, Kitchen with new appliances. Great new Master Bath with curb-less shower and dressing room. Very light and spacious throughout. Private setting. More than two incomes OK. 5 Bedroom and 3 full baths. Walk out to covered patio off Game Room.