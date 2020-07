Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegantly designed and spacious top-floor condo in great location. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in West Village of Shirlington. Less than a mile from downtown Shirlington and convenient access to 395 with shuttle bus service to Pentagon City metro. $2,400 per month, $3,000 security deposit.

Call Andrew at 703-786-2999. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.