Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

4025 Columbia Pike

4025 Columbia Pike
Location

4025 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
4025 Columbia Pike Arlington VA 22204
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Don't miss this wonderful garaged four level luxury townhome. All levels fully finished. It features a large open concept living space not usually found in this area. Home finishes were built with the city loft idea in mind. Modern and full of light! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and lots of room to roam. Updated modern bathrooms, carpeted bedrooms, Trex Deck, 9 foot ceilings, two car garage, and so much more. Definitely a must see home.
.
Close in location, walking distance to Army/Air National Guard Training Center, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, and Public Transportation. Metro Bus to Pentagon, and Ballston Metro. Easy access to DC, National Airport, and major roads.
.
Just in time for the nice weather, and outdoor enthusiast, it close to several green parks, several golf courses close by, and for the boating/kayaking/fishing enthusiast the Potomac River. The area offers that Alington Lifestyle that everyone craves, and is well known for. Arlington was voted one of the most up and coming areas in Northern Virginia.
.
Small Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Columbia Pike have any available units?
4025 Columbia Pike doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Columbia Pike have?
Some of 4025 Columbia Pike's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Columbia Pike currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Columbia Pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Columbia Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Columbia Pike is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Columbia Pike offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Columbia Pike offers parking.
Does 4025 Columbia Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 Columbia Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Columbia Pike have a pool?
No, 4025 Columbia Pike does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Columbia Pike have accessible units?
No, 4025 Columbia Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Columbia Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 Columbia Pike has units with dishwashers.

