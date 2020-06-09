Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

4025 Columbia Pike Arlington VA 22204

AGENTS WELCOME! Don't miss this wonderful garaged four level luxury townhome. All levels fully finished. It features a large open concept living space not usually found in this area. Home finishes were built with the city loft idea in mind. Modern and full of light! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, and lots of room to roam. Updated modern bathrooms, carpeted bedrooms, Trex Deck, 9 foot ceilings, two car garage, and so much more. Definitely a must see home.

Close in location, walking distance to Army/Air National Guard Training Center, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, and Public Transportation. Metro Bus to Pentagon, and Ballston Metro. Easy access to DC, National Airport, and major roads.

Just in time for the nice weather, and outdoor enthusiast, it close to several green parks, several golf courses close by, and for the boating/kayaking/fishing enthusiast the Potomac River. The area offers that Alington Lifestyle that everyone craves, and is well known for. Arlington was voted one of the most up and coming areas in Northern Virginia.

Small Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services.