3543 S STAFFORD ST #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill

This light and bright end townhome with hardwood floors is ready for you to move in! Modern paint colors and tasteful fixtures await your furniture to make it home. Step outside onto the patio to enjoy your morning coffee or for grilling some BBQ. Pets are okay on a case by case basis with possible monthly pet rent and deposit per pet should there be multiple pets. The community has a Farmer's Market on the weekends (seasonally) and a fantastic play ground located at the community center. There is also a pool for the those hot summer days! This property comes with one reserved parking space and there is also street parking for additional cars and guests. Nearby is Bradlee Shopping, Shirlington, Old Town, Pentagon, Mark Center, and DC.