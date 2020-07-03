All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3543 S STAFFORD ST #A
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:17 AM

3543 S STAFFORD ST #A

3543 South Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3543 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This light and bright end townhome with hardwood floors is ready for you to move in! Modern paint colors and tasteful fixtures await your furniture to make it home. Step outside onto the patio to enjoy your morning coffee or for grilling some BBQ. Pets are okay on a case by case basis with possible monthly pet rent and deposit per pet should there be multiple pets. The community has a Farmer's Market on the weekends (seasonally) and a fantastic play ground located at the community center. There is also a pool for the those hot summer days! This property comes with one reserved parking space and there is also street parking for additional cars and guests. Nearby is Bradlee Shopping, Shirlington, Old Town, Pentagon, Mark Center, and DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A have any available units?
3543 S STAFFORD ST #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A have?
Some of 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A currently offering any rent specials?
3543 S STAFFORD ST #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A is pet friendly.
Does 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A offer parking?
Yes, 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A offers parking.
Does 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A have a pool?
Yes, 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A has a pool.
Does 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A have accessible units?
No, 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3543 S STAFFORD ST #A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University