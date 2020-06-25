3514 N POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities pool table bbq/grill

Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in the heart of North Arlington. Featuring a wood burning fireplace in the over sized living room, a large sun room with pool table, walkout basement, and ample yard space, this home is perfect for entertaining. Just a 5 minute ride on the Arlington ART bus to East Falls Church Metro on the very popular Orange line makes this home a commuter's dream. Just 4-5 blocks away you will find a BBQ restaurant, convenience store, frozen yogurt , banking, barber shop, Italian food, Chinese food, and a great local mom and pop lunch spot. Just a bit further away is the popular Harrison Street Shopping Center with Harris Teeter and all sorts of other restaurants, night life, and popular shopping.