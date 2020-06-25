All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

3514 N POTOMAC STREET

3514 North Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

3514 North Potomac Street, Arlington, VA 22213
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool table
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool table
bbq/grill
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in the heart of North Arlington. Featuring a wood burning fireplace in the over sized living room, a large sun room with pool table, walkout basement, and ample yard space, this home is perfect for entertaining. Just a 5 minute ride on the Arlington ART bus to East Falls Church Metro on the very popular Orange line makes this home a commuter's dream. Just 4-5 blocks away you will find a BBQ restaurant, convenience store, frozen yogurt , banking, barber shop, Italian food, Chinese food, and a great local mom and pop lunch spot. Just a bit further away is the popular Harrison Street Shopping Center with Harris Teeter and all sorts of other restaurants, night life, and popular shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 N POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
3514 N POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 N POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 3514 N POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 N POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3514 N POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 N POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3514 N POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3514 N POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
No, 3514 N POTOMAC STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3514 N POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 N POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 N POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 3514 N POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3514 N POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 3514 N POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 N POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3514 N POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.

