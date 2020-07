Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Photos coming soon. Beautifully updated single family home in the heart of Arlignton, Massive kitchen with granite, hardwood floors on them main level, main level bedroom with it's own bathroom, extended driveway that leads to a 2 car garage, walking distance to bus stops and much more.