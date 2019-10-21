35 N HIGHLAND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This modern spacious home offers a quality kitchen & family room combo with fireplace, eat-in breakfast area, separate dining room & living room, all 4 BRs upstairs, fully finished lower level with Rec room & full BA, tons of storage, plus 2-car garage enters from private back driveway. Fantastic location near Clarendon & easy access to all commuter routes. Parks & schools just blocks away. 2 lights to DC, Pentagon, FSI. This craftsman home delivers comfort and fantastic location near Clarendon Metro, mall, shops, and restaurants. Super easy commute to Pentagon (1mile), DC (3 miles) or Tysons (6mile). Pets ok on case by case basis. Available July 1. Owners will consider an extended lease.