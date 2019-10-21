All apartments in Arlington
35 N HIGHLAND STREET
35 N HIGHLAND STREET

35 North Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

35 North Highland Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This modern spacious home offers a quality kitchen & family room combo with fireplace, eat-in breakfast area, separate dining room & living room, all 4 BRs upstairs, fully finished lower level with Rec room & full BA, tons of storage, plus 2-car garage enters from private back driveway. Fantastic location near Clarendon & easy access to all commuter routes. Parks & schools just blocks away. 2 lights to DC, Pentagon, FSI. This craftsman home delivers comfort and fantastic location near Clarendon Metro, mall, shops, and restaurants. Super easy commute to Pentagon (1mile), DC (3 miles) or Tysons (6mile). Pets ok on case by case basis. Available July 1. Owners will consider an extended lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

