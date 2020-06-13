190 Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
36 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
Studio
$2,785
1629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1216 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14530 Dufief Mill Rd
14530 Dufief Mill Road, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
4180 sqft
True Owner Finance Opportunity No Bank Qualifying - 10% Down Required You will be on the TITLE of the Home TERM: Up to 10 Years 30 Year Amortization PRICE: $809,900 Min DOWN PAYMENT: $81,000 - $125,000 Conveniently-located 4 BR, 3 full BA

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10431 NOLAN DRIVE
10431 Nolan Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1422 sqft
4 level END unit TH for rent, great condition! 3 BR 3.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5 SEURAT COURT
5 Seurat Court, North Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
4081 sqft
Spacious colonial in cul de sac in Quince Haven.Large family room, living room, separate dining room, eat in litche, de, sun porch and deck on main level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11317 AMBERLEA FARM DRIVE
11317 Amberlea Farm Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
Highly desirable Wootton school district! Beautiful brick townhome in the perfect location, with parks and community center within walking distance. Features quiet backyard facing a wooded area.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10102 TREBLE COURT
10102 Treble Court, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1920 sqft
Luxury brick townhouse with 1 car garage. 2 fireplaces, hardwood floor, and resurfaced deck. Finished lower level walkout to open area. Walking distance to shopping center. Tenant Occupied,

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15309 BUNCHBERRY COURT
15309 Bunchberry Court, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2468 sqft
Great colonial 4 bed 2.5 baths with finished walkout basement and garage. New carpet, windows and paint. 3 finished levels. Located on private cul de sac. Walking paths to park featuring tennis courts, tot lot and ball fields.
Results within 1 mile of North Potomac
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
38 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
32 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,496
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Rockville
34 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,407
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
13 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,787
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,464
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,668
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
West Rockville
32 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
464 Lynette Street
464 Lynette Street, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
464 Lynette St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - PLEASE REFER TO ONLINE PHOTOS OF THE HOME. NO SHOWINGS DURING THE COVID - 19 QUARANTINE. TENANT WITH COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEM AND THEY CANNOT HAVE MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOME.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13219 Maplecrest Drive
13219 Maplecrest Drive, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
4358 sqft
Fabulous 5 BR 3 1/2 BTH Colonial will all the amenities - Fabulous 4/5 BR Col & all the and amenities you desire.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Little Quarry Rd
302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306 Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
191 Gold Kettle Drive
191 Gold Kettle Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1584 sqft
Updated End Unit 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Shady Grove Village! - Lovely END UNIT w/recent updates. Freshly painted throughout. New SS appliances, granite countertop, sink & faucet in kitchen. New carpeting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
113 LEAFCUP ROAD
113 Leafcup Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION TO ENTERTAINING, DINING, CLOSED TO RIO AND DOWNTOWN CROWN SHOPPING CENTER, ONE CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR 2 FB 1 HB, HWD FL ON TWO LEVELS CERAMIC TILE OF LL LARGE DECK OVERLOOK COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, WALK-OUT LL, SKYLIGHT, STORAGE RM

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3 ARCH PL #132
3 Arch Place, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM CONDO IN THE COLONNADE @ THE KENTLANDS, SECURED BUILDING, GAS FIREPLACE ,ARCHED DOORWAYS,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER* FREE WI-FI, POOL,CYBER CAFE & LIBRARY, EXERCISE, MEETING,WINE TASTING, PARTY/GAME & SUN ROOMS AND

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10016 VANDERBILT CIR #5-11
10016 Vanderbilt Circle, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Hurry! THREE BDRMS condo w/two full baths in a very convenient location. Min to Highway&Rio shopping Center. New stainless steel appliances, fresh paint & new fixtures! Open floor plan, community pool and much more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
31 BOOTH ST #356
31 Booth Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Colonnade in the Kentlands! Enjoy the amenity-rich building: 2 level gym, outdoor swimming pool, Max's Pub (party room and billiards), theater room, and library.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
727 CROWN PARK AVENUE
727 Crowne Park Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2508 sqft
RARE 4 BR TOWNHOUSE WITH GORGEOUS INTERIOR FINISHES IN CROWN FARM. LUXURY TOWNHOME BUILD BY KB HOME.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
102 LEEKES LOT WAY
102 Leekes Lot Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Situated in the highly desirable Kentlands community this beautiful guest house w/ water views of Lake Inspiration is sure to please.
City GuideNorth Potomac
CNN Money ranks North Potomac among the Best Places to Live in the United States.

The mighty Potomac River flows earnestly into Chesapeake Bay. On its shores sits beautiful Potomac, a city that is as gorgeous as the river it’s named for. Potomac is known for its highly rated golf courses, riding clubs and sprawling estate homes. A 2008 Forbes report named North Potomac the United States’ 16th most affluent neighborhood.  

Finding a Home in North Potomac

It’s no secret that North Potomac residents are wealthy. Their homes are large estates, beautifully decorated condos and modern apartments.North Potomac homes tend to be sprawling estate homes, with beautifully manicured lawns and stunning facades. The average home cost here is even more than the median cost. North Potomac is located about 30 minutes outside of Washington, DC, making it an ideal location for families to take advantage of lush suburban life while at the same time being close enough to the nation’s capital on days when they want to experience the big city life.

Apartment Living

In North Potomac, apartments don’t come cheap. Many city apartments come fully furnished or feature amenities like, pools and high-end appliances, you’ll also be treated to stunning views and modern décor. Too bad there aren’t more apartments available. Compared to the rest of Maryland, North Potomac doesn’t have many vacancies, which may make it difficult to settle down alongside the river. In fact, only 1.11 percent of housing units are currently vacant.  

What You Need to Rent Here

North Potomac property owners like to know that their tenants can afford the rent. This means, you’ll be asked to produce documents that prove your income and submit to a credit check. Like most rental properties, you’ll be asked to pay first and last month’s rent up-front.

North Potomac Neighborhoods

North Potomac houses over 23,000 happy-go-lucky residents. The folks who live here keep smiling, because their days are filled with shopping, golfing and splashing in the river. You can expect a smile and wave when you’re driving through North Potomac’s manicured neighborhoods.

Amberlea Farm: Amberlea Farm certainly has its share of expensive properties, but low compared to many other North Potomac properties.

Big Pines Village: With over 60 traditional colonial single-family homes, Big Pines Village is a scenic neighborhood. It’s expensive to live here, but local amenities and nearby high-end shopping make it the ideal place for buyers.

Belvedere: Belvedere is one of North Potomac’s expensive neighborhoods.

Potomac Grove: This area is rich in condos and townhomes that are built in the traditional colonial design. Located in close proximity to the local public library and the Quince Orchard High School, Potomac Grove is the perfect place.

Haddonfield: Haddonfield is known as one of North Potomac’s prettiest neighborhoods. Homes in this neighborhood sit on multiple acres of land.

Willows of Potomac: If you can afford the high home cost, the Willows offer a number of local amenities. The area is nearby high-end restaurants, schools and shopping establishments.

Potomac Glen: With nearby outdoor activities, like a club and public pool, there’s a lot to do in this community.

Stonebridge: Stonebridge comprises the areas of Dufief Mill Estates and Muddy Branch Roads. The area features nearby schools and recreational activities, like walking paths, playgrounds, tennis courts and swimming pools.

Washingtonian Woods: The planned community of Washingtonian Woods features a number of beautifully designed condos. Residents are treated to on-site swimming pools and a nearby wetlands pond.

DuFief: DuFief is the largest and first development in North Potomac. The area is rich in nearby amenities, like retail establishments and restaurants.

Mills Farm: The quiet Mills Farm neighborhood is comprised of beautiful townhomes and single family homes.

Natalie Estates: Natalie is a small neighborhood in North Potomac. This neighborhood is comprised of large single-family homes.

Kentlands: Busy Kentlands features turn-of-the-century properties set atop fertile green landscaping. For renters, this neighborhood may be ideal. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Potomac?
The average rent price for North Potomac rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,230.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Potomac?
Some of the colleges located in the North Potomac area include Washington Adventist University, Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Potomac?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Potomac from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

