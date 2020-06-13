190 Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD

North Potomac Neighborhoods

North Potomac houses over 23,000 happy-go-lucky residents. The folks who live here keep smiling, because their days are filled with shopping, golfing and splashing in the river. You can expect a smile and wave when you’re driving through North Potomac’s manicured neighborhoods.

Amberlea Farm: Amberlea Farm certainly has its share of expensive properties, but low compared to many other North Potomac properties.

Big Pines Village: With over 60 traditional colonial single-family homes, Big Pines Village is a scenic neighborhood. It’s expensive to live here, but local amenities and nearby high-end shopping make it the ideal place for buyers.

Belvedere: Belvedere is one of North Potomac’s expensive neighborhoods.

Potomac Grove: This area is rich in condos and townhomes that are built in the traditional colonial design. Located in close proximity to the local public library and the Quince Orchard High School, Potomac Grove is the perfect place.

Haddonfield: Haddonfield is known as one of North Potomac’s prettiest neighborhoods. Homes in this neighborhood sit on multiple acres of land.

Willows of Potomac: If you can afford the high home cost, the Willows offer a number of local amenities. The area is nearby high-end restaurants, schools and shopping establishments.

Potomac Glen: With nearby outdoor activities, like a club and public pool, there’s a lot to do in this community.

Stonebridge: Stonebridge comprises the areas of Dufief Mill Estates and Muddy Branch Roads. The area features nearby schools and recreational activities, like walking paths, playgrounds, tennis courts and swimming pools.

Washingtonian Woods: The planned community of Washingtonian Woods features a number of beautifully designed condos. Residents are treated to on-site swimming pools and a nearby wetlands pond.

DuFief: DuFief is the largest and first development in North Potomac. The area is rich in nearby amenities, like retail establishments and restaurants.

Mills Farm: The quiet Mills Farm neighborhood is comprised of beautiful townhomes and single family homes.

Natalie Estates: Natalie is a small neighborhood in North Potomac. This neighborhood is comprised of large single-family homes.

Kentlands: Busy Kentlands features turn-of-the-century properties set atop fertile green landscaping. For renters, this neighborhood may be ideal.