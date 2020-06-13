190 Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD📍
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 50
1 of 10
1 of 34
1 of 41
1 of 35
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 40
1 of 14
1 of 36
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 22
The mighty Potomac River flows earnestly into Chesapeake Bay. On its shores sits beautiful Potomac, a city that is as gorgeous as the river it’s named for. Potomac is known for its highly rated golf courses, riding clubs and sprawling estate homes. A 2008 Forbes report named North Potomac the United States’ 16th most affluent neighborhood.
It’s no secret that North Potomac residents are wealthy. Their homes are large estates, beautifully decorated condos and modern apartments.North Potomac homes tend to be sprawling estate homes, with beautifully manicured lawns and stunning facades. The average home cost here is even more than the median cost. North Potomac is located about 30 minutes outside of Washington, DC, making it an ideal location for families to take advantage of lush suburban life while at the same time being close enough to the nation’s capital on days when they want to experience the big city life.
In North Potomac, apartments don’t come cheap. Many city apartments come fully furnished or feature amenities like, pools and high-end appliances, you’ll also be treated to stunning views and modern décor. Too bad there aren’t more apartments available. Compared to the rest of Maryland, North Potomac doesn’t have many vacancies, which may make it difficult to settle down alongside the river. In fact, only 1.11 percent of housing units are currently vacant.
North Potomac property owners like to know that their tenants can afford the rent. This means, you’ll be asked to produce documents that prove your income and submit to a credit check. Like most rental properties, you’ll be asked to pay first and last month’s rent up-front.
North Potomac houses over 23,000 happy-go-lucky residents. The folks who live here keep smiling, because their days are filled with shopping, golfing and splashing in the river. You can expect a smile and wave when you’re driving through North Potomac’s manicured neighborhoods.
Amberlea Farm: Amberlea Farm certainly has its share of expensive properties, but low compared to many other North Potomac properties.
Big Pines Village: With over 60 traditional colonial single-family homes, Big Pines Village is a scenic neighborhood. It’s expensive to live here, but local amenities and nearby high-end shopping make it the ideal place for buyers.
Belvedere: Belvedere is one of North Potomac’s expensive neighborhoods.
Potomac Grove: This area is rich in condos and townhomes that are built in the traditional colonial design. Located in close proximity to the local public library and the Quince Orchard High School, Potomac Grove is the perfect place.
Haddonfield: Haddonfield is known as one of North Potomac’s prettiest neighborhoods. Homes in this neighborhood sit on multiple acres of land.
Willows of Potomac: If you can afford the high home cost, the Willows offer a number of local amenities. The area is nearby high-end restaurants, schools and shopping establishments.
Potomac Glen: With nearby outdoor activities, like a club and public pool, there’s a lot to do in this community.
Stonebridge: Stonebridge comprises the areas of Dufief Mill Estates and Muddy Branch Roads. The area features nearby schools and recreational activities, like walking paths, playgrounds, tennis courts and swimming pools.
Washingtonian Woods: The planned community of Washingtonian Woods features a number of beautifully designed condos. Residents are treated to on-site swimming pools and a nearby wetlands pond.
DuFief: DuFief is the largest and first development in North Potomac. The area is rich in nearby amenities, like retail establishments and restaurants.
Mills Farm: The quiet Mills Farm neighborhood is comprised of beautiful townhomes and single family homes.
Natalie Estates: Natalie is a small neighborhood in North Potomac. This neighborhood is comprised of large single-family homes.
Kentlands: Busy Kentlands features turn-of-the-century properties set atop fertile green landscaping. For renters, this neighborhood may be ideal.