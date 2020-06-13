Apartment List
/
MD
/
aspen hill
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

269 Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD

📍
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
14911 Dinsdale Dr
14911 Dinsdale Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1811 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Upper 2 levels of an end unit townhouse - Property Id: 274964 An end unit townhouse in a nice neighborhood close to redline. Utilities included with rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4703 Miltfred Ter
4703 Miltfred Terrace, Aspen Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1900 sqft
4703 Miltfred Ter Available 07/15/20 4703 Miltfred Ter, Rockville, MD 20853 - 2 Year Lease Preferred. Lovely, Renovated & Remodeled Home in Sought After Manor Woods. Bright, Clean & Inviting...Super Sunny & Finished Lower Level! Fantastic Location.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14902 DUNVEGAN COURT
14902 Dunvegan Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1652 sqft
VACANT - Freshly painted and ready to go!! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths full finished walkout basement - nicely renovated kitchen with cooking island, renovated bathrooms... Longmead Subdivision.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2600 CAMELBACK LN #10
2600 Camelback Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2600 CAMELBACK LN #10 in Aspen Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4904 MC CALL STREET
4904 McCall St, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
996 sqft
Check out this gorgeous 3 bedroom rambler with newly renovated bathroom on the main level. Bow windows in the living room with abundant natural light. New fresh coats of paint. Refinished hardwood floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3905 CHESTERWOOD DRIVE
3905 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Charming 2 level TH style condo located in gated community with large open living room, washer & dryer in unit, 1 assigned parking spot, table space kitchen and separate dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12709 WEISS STREET
12709 Weiss Street, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1311 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home in Rockville. Home Features Stunning Hardwood Floors, Lovely Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Abundant Cabinet Space, Recessed Lighting. Enclosed Porch Off of Dining Room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15103 HUNTER MOUNTAIN LANE
15103 Hunter Mountain Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2468 sqft
This adorable spacious house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with tons of amenities. NOTE: This is a 1st and 2nd Floor rental only. The basement has its own separate entrance and is already rented out.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15108 CIDER WOOD COURT
15108 Cider Wood Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2560 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhome loaded with upgrades nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to open common area in a fantastic location! 3 finished levels, bright open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2921 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
2921 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 3rd fllor 1bedrrom and den or 2 bedroom All new paint and carpet, new vinyl in foyer and kitchen. Condo fee includes cable and in internet. Located this age restricted community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14203 WOOLEN OAK CT #6-31
14203 Woolen Oak Court, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3Br, 2Ba is move-in ready to be occupied at any time. to apply, go to www.longandfoster.com/14203 woolen oak ct.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408
2901 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1740 sqft
Underground garage parking space. First-class mid-rise building in L.W. Model G features two Master Suites with walk-in closets, one with stall shower the other with tub/ shower.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3356 HEWITT AVENUE
3356 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Specious 2 bedroom one bath on second floor, newly updated including kitchen with new granite counters , new cabinets and new gas stove, new carpet, new paint , recent heat Pump and nice balcony. Most convenient location, near Shopping, Bus stop.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
15050 HASLEMERE COURT
15050 Haslemere Court, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
666 sqft
Rarely available 1-bedroom condo in age 55+ community.
Results within 1 mile of Aspen Hill
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:05pm
19 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:42am
56 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
3719 Gawayne Ter 371
3719 Gawayne Ter, Leisure World, MD
4 Bedrooms
$9,999
2 sqft
RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 LEVEL END-UNIT TOWNHOUSE. UPDATED KITCHEN, &quot;SHELF GENIE&quot; SHELVING, BREAKFAST RM W/SEPARATE DINING ROOM. LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE & WALK OUT PATIO.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4001 WINTERSWEET COURT
4001 Wintersweet Court, Olney, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,690
6919 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4001 WINTERSWEET COURT in Olney. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE
14805 Pennfield Circle, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1152 sqft
Spacious and Bright home is move in ready. Large Rooms with wall to wall carpeting, spacious balcony and multiple closet space.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
15107 INTERLACHEN DRIVE
15107 Vantage Hill Road, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
990 sqft
renovated 2BR2BA large condo with incredible golf course view from balcony - KT with new cabinets, flooring, appliances, granite counters, lighting - new carpeting in BRs, hardwood floors in LR and DR - new flooring in both bathrooms, freshly
City GuideAspen Hill
Aspen Hill was named for the beauty of the Aspen trees that surrounded the first post office to service the local area. Then, as now, the beauty of the area is one of the many features that bring people to the area.

Aspen Hill is located in southern Maryland, less than 15 miles from the nations capital. While it is a designated census location, it remains unincorporated. The boundaries of the area are loosely defined but are understood to include the areas of Wheaton, Rockville, and Silver Spring.Aspen Hill is the name given to the majority of the towns within Marylands Montgomery County. It is not simply one city; it is several cities, all of which are essentially suburbs of the nations capital. This area is centrally located and as such one can expect to pay more for the convenience of being near so many opportunities for work and play.

Moving to Aspen Hill

Money Talks

As you might expect from an area surrounded by so much activity and so close to the center of the nation, the prices can be steep. However, it is possible to find a rental property in Aspen Hill on almost any reasonably large budget. From extremely expensive to moderately affordable, there is something for everyone who really wants to live here.

Complications

Be prepared to not know exactly where you are at first. Several towns are often referred to as Aspen Hill, and no addresses will say Aspen Hill even if you are next door to the Aspen Hill branch of the US Postal Service. However, if you think of the individual towns as neighborhoods of Aspen Hill, it can be easier to keep it straight. Remember that any major road running north to south will eventually take you to Washington, and any that go west to east will take you to one that will get you southbound eventually.

Plan in Advance

While it is true that there are lots of apartments and home rentals in Aspen Hill, it may take a while to find what you want at a price you can afford. Prices for larger dwellings can go up rather quickly, so allow about a month to really sort through the offerings if your budget is tight or your requirements are very specific. If you are looking for a rental property in Aspen Hill that is more affordable you will want to add a few more weeks to your planning time, as these locations are rented very quickly. You may need to wait for a while and then be ready to pounce as soon as something in your price range enters the market.

What You Need

As with most new rental arrangements, your landlord will want proof of income, past rental history, a credit report or the ability to pull one for you, and a list of references to your stellar character. What you will also probably want to have is a job located nearby, because, as previously mentioned, rent will be a touch on the high side.

Neighborhoods

Neighborhoods in Aspen Hill are a little difficult to define simply because no one agrees on the definition. The US Census says one thing, the US postal service another, and various Aspen Hill organizations say something else. Generally speaking, the commercial center of these areas is also the center of the Aspen Hill area.

Rockville:Rockville is located to the west of central Aspen Hill, adjacent to Interstate 270. While there is the city of Rockville, apartments for rent in Aspen Hill will be between the town itself and the Aspen Hill center. $$$$

Silver Spring:Silver Springs is located to the south of central Aspen Hill, adjacent to Interstate 495. The downtown area has been undergoing something of a renaissance and has experienced a great deal of refurbishment and growth in the last several years. $$$$$

Wheaton:Wheaton is located near the Silver Spring area and has been designated as one of Marylands Arts and Entertainment Districts, making it a haven for Maryland artists and designers. $$$

Living in the Aspen Hill Area

There are numerous available property rentals in the Aspen Hill area. While the area boasts large commercial districts, abundant shopping and dining options, as well as the natural beauty of state parks and golf courses, the real reason many people choose to live in this area is the proximity to the nations capital.

Dining

The variety of ethnic dining choices located near the luxury apartments in Aspen Hill is astounding. Greek, Vietnamese, Italian, Thai, Latin American, Japanese, and of course traditional American cuisine are all well represented within the area. No matter what you are looking for, you are sure to find it within about a 15 minute drive of home.

Natural Beauty

There are more than 400 parks in Montgomery County, where Aspen Hill is centrally located. With nearly 300 athletic fields, as well as historic sites, golf courses, hiking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, lakes for boating and fishing, dog parks and equestrian centers, botanical and community gardens, and campgrounds, there is something for every type of outdoor enthusiast.

Washington, D.C.

Only a short commute south of the Aspen Hill area is the nations capital. In addition to being home to the government of the United States, Washington also has an astounding number of activities, such as strolling along the National Mall or visiting the National Zoo. You can also watch money being made, visit one of the most prestigious museums in the nation, or watch one of the free shows at the National Theater or the Kennedy Centers Millennium Stage. Dont forget to stop by the National Archives or the Library of Congress before you leave to get a first-hand look at some of the documents that created the nation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Aspen Hill?
The average rent price for Aspen Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,920.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Aspen Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Aspen Hill area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Aspen Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aspen Hill from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill 3 BedroomsAspen Hill Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Hill Apartments with Pool