269 Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD📍
Aspen Hill is located in southern Maryland, less than 15 miles from the nations capital. While it is a designated census location, it remains unincorporated. The boundaries of the area are loosely defined but are understood to include the areas of Wheaton, Rockville, and Silver Spring.Aspen Hill is the name given to the majority of the towns within Marylands Montgomery County. It is not simply one city; it is several cities, all of which are essentially suburbs of the nations capital. This area is centrally located and as such one can expect to pay more for the convenience of being near so many opportunities for work and play.
Money Talks
As you might expect from an area surrounded by so much activity and so close to the center of the nation, the prices can be steep. However, it is possible to find a rental property in Aspen Hill on almost any reasonably large budget. From extremely expensive to moderately affordable, there is something for everyone who really wants to live here.
Complications
Be prepared to not know exactly where you are at first. Several towns are often referred to as Aspen Hill, and no addresses will say Aspen Hill even if you are next door to the Aspen Hill branch of the US Postal Service. However, if you think of the individual towns as neighborhoods of Aspen Hill, it can be easier to keep it straight. Remember that any major road running north to south will eventually take you to Washington, and any that go west to east will take you to one that will get you southbound eventually.
Plan in Advance
While it is true that there are lots of apartments and home rentals in Aspen Hill, it may take a while to find what you want at a price you can afford. Prices for larger dwellings can go up rather quickly, so allow about a month to really sort through the offerings if your budget is tight or your requirements are very specific. If you are looking for a rental property in Aspen Hill that is more affordable you will want to add a few more weeks to your planning time, as these locations are rented very quickly. You may need to wait for a while and then be ready to pounce as soon as something in your price range enters the market.
What You Need
As with most new rental arrangements, your landlord will want proof of income, past rental history, a credit report or the ability to pull one for you, and a list of references to your stellar character. What you will also probably want to have is a job located nearby, because, as previously mentioned, rent will be a touch on the high side.
Neighborhoods in Aspen Hill are a little difficult to define simply because no one agrees on the definition. The US Census says one thing, the US postal service another, and various Aspen Hill organizations say something else. Generally speaking, the commercial center of these areas is also the center of the Aspen Hill area.
Rockville:Rockville is located to the west of central Aspen Hill, adjacent to Interstate 270. While there is the city of Rockville, apartments for rent in Aspen Hill will be between the town itself and the Aspen Hill center. $$$$
Silver Spring:Silver Springs is located to the south of central Aspen Hill, adjacent to Interstate 495. The downtown area has been undergoing something of a renaissance and has experienced a great deal of refurbishment and growth in the last several years. $$$$$
Wheaton:Wheaton is located near the Silver Spring area and has been designated as one of Marylands Arts and Entertainment Districts, making it a haven for Maryland artists and designers. $$$
There are numerous available property rentals in the Aspen Hill area. While the area boasts large commercial districts, abundant shopping and dining options, as well as the natural beauty of state parks and golf courses, the real reason many people choose to live in this area is the proximity to the nations capital.
Dining
The variety of ethnic dining choices located near the luxury apartments in Aspen Hill is astounding. Greek, Vietnamese, Italian, Thai, Latin American, Japanese, and of course traditional American cuisine are all well represented within the area. No matter what you are looking for, you are sure to find it within about a 15 minute drive of home.
Natural Beauty
There are more than 400 parks in Montgomery County, where Aspen Hill is centrally located. With nearly 300 athletic fields, as well as historic sites, golf courses, hiking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, lakes for boating and fishing, dog parks and equestrian centers, botanical and community gardens, and campgrounds, there is something for every type of outdoor enthusiast.
Washington, D.C.
Only a short commute south of the Aspen Hill area is the nations capital. In addition to being home to the government of the United States, Washington also has an astounding number of activities, such as strolling along the National Mall or visiting the National Zoo. You can also watch money being made, visit one of the most prestigious museums in the nation, or watch one of the free shows at the National Theater or the Kennedy Centers Millennium Stage. Dont forget to stop by the National Archives or the Library of Congress before you leave to get a first-hand look at some of the documents that created the nation.