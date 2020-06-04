All apartments in Arlington
3466 S UTAH STREET
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

3466 S UTAH STREET

3466 South Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

3466 South Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex in sought after Fairlington Arbor community. This home has 3 finished levels. The main and upstairs level have hardwood floors. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The fenced backyard of the kitchen has a lovely brick patio and is perfect for entertaining and fully fenced for some privacy. There is a full bathroom in the basement along with a family room, den and laundry area. The upstairs has 2 good size bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3466 S UTAH STREET have any available units?
3466 S UTAH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3466 S UTAH STREET have?
Some of 3466 S UTAH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3466 S UTAH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3466 S UTAH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3466 S UTAH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3466 S UTAH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3466 S UTAH STREET offer parking?
No, 3466 S UTAH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3466 S UTAH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3466 S UTAH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3466 S UTAH STREET have a pool?
No, 3466 S UTAH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3466 S UTAH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3466 S UTAH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3466 S UTAH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3466 S UTAH STREET has units with dishwashers.
