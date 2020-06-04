3466 S UTAH STREET

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom and 2 bath duplex in sought after Fairlington Arbor community. This home has 3 finished levels. The main and upstairs level have hardwood floors. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The fenced backyard of the kitchen has a lovely brick patio and is perfect for entertaining and fully fenced for some privacy. There is a full bathroom in the basement along with a family room, den and laundry area. The upstairs has 2 good size bedrooms and a full bathroom.