3360 5TH ST S
Last updated August 18 2019 at 12:17 PM

3360 5TH ST S

3360 5th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3360 5th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, bright, and gorgeous three level town house in fantastic location ready for immediate occupancy. THIS IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY! A unique and very appealing feature of this home are the THREE suites - One on ground level, two others on third floor with vaulted ceilings (one with soaking tub), all have spacious walk-in closets with built-ins and private full baths. Hardwood floors on entire second living level and neutral carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy the convenience of washer dryer on third/Master bedroom level of home. Garage parking is a great and rare amenity in an Arlington townhouse! Easy commute - connect with Ballston or Pentagon Metros by bus or drive to work. Plenty of nearby entertainment, dining, and shopping options or just spend time relaxing on your own private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 5TH ST S have any available units?
3360 5TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 5TH ST S have?
Some of 3360 5TH ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 5TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
3360 5TH ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 5TH ST S pet-friendly?
No, 3360 5TH ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3360 5TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 3360 5TH ST S offers parking.
Does 3360 5TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3360 5TH ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 5TH ST S have a pool?
No, 3360 5TH ST S does not have a pool.
Does 3360 5TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 3360 5TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 5TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3360 5TH ST S has units with dishwashers.
