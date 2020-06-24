3360 5TH ST S

Amenities

Spacious, bright, and gorgeous three level town house in fantastic location ready for immediate occupancy. THIS IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY! A unique and very appealing feature of this home are the THREE suites - One on ground level, two others on third floor with vaulted ceilings (one with soaking tub), all have spacious walk-in closets with built-ins and private full baths. Hardwood floors on entire second living level and neutral carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy the convenience of washer dryer on third/Master bedroom level of home. Garage parking is a great and rare amenity in an Arlington townhouse! Easy commute - connect with Ballston or Pentagon Metros by bus or drive to work. Plenty of nearby entertainment, dining, and shopping options or just spend time relaxing on your own private patio.