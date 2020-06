Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home is immediately available to rent. Pending applicant fell thru.Pets allowed on a case by case basis w/ $500 deposit.All brick home on large corner lot with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Freshly painted, hardwood floors 1st floor, lots of window, new wall oven, gas cooking, & central HVAC. Back yard has large patio and deck great for entertaining. Ready to move in now! Never rented before. Quiet community just minutes to DC, Clarendon, Ballston, Falls Church & Tysons.