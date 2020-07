3237 S UTAH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

PLEASE REMOVE SHOES BEFORE SHOWING. NEW CARPET IN LOWER LEVEL GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, FABULOUS DECK,NEWER KITCHEN TONS OF PARKING, FRESH PAINT,NEW WINDOWS,UPDATED BATHROOMS,RENOVATED LOWER LEVEL WITH RECESSED LIGHTS, ADDITIONAL INSULATION AND SHOW ONLY TO THE MOST FASTIDIOUS CLIENTS. INCOME TO QUALIFY 2750 X40 (0NE INCOME ONLY) SECURITY DEPOSIT =$2750 CC=55 APPLY ON LINE CALL FIRST FOR ALL INSTRUCTION S POOL TENNIS AND PARK NEARBY BEST RENTAL ON MARKET IN THIS COMMUNITY.CALL AGENT BEFORE APPLYING