3112 9TH RD N
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:54 PM

3112 9TH RD N

3112 9th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

3112 9th Road North, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning, modern townhouse in the heart of Clarendon. Fully renovated in 2017, no detail was left untouched - bamboo flooring on all three levels, modern banisters, quartz countertops, stainless gourmet appliances, heated bathroom floors, hi-tech toilet, designer built-in closets, blackout shades, designer color scheme in top-of-the-line finishes throughout the home. The open floor plan on the main level is light and bright, with sun washing through modernly cased, sound-proof windows. The second floor can be a master bedroom retreat, hard to want to leave this beautifully appointed space! And the two first floor bedrooms have their own bathrooms - privacy abounds. Nestled in the Lyons Park neighborhood, this townhome lives as modern luxury tucked away just 3 blocks from the metro and all that Clarendon and DC has to offer! Photos from previous listing - landlord in the midst of doing the move-out repairs from the last tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 9TH RD N have any available units?
3112 9TH RD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 9TH RD N have?
Some of 3112 9TH RD N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 9TH RD N currently offering any rent specials?
3112 9TH RD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 9TH RD N pet-friendly?
No, 3112 9TH RD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3112 9TH RD N offer parking?
Yes, 3112 9TH RD N offers parking.
Does 3112 9TH RD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 9TH RD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 9TH RD N have a pool?
No, 3112 9TH RD N does not have a pool.
Does 3112 9TH RD N have accessible units?
No, 3112 9TH RD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 9TH RD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 9TH RD N has units with dishwashers.
