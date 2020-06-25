3112 9TH RD N

Amenities

Stunning, modern townhouse in the heart of Clarendon. Fully renovated in 2017, no detail was left untouched - bamboo flooring on all three levels, modern banisters, quartz countertops, stainless gourmet appliances, heated bathroom floors, hi-tech toilet, designer built-in closets, blackout shades, designer color scheme in top-of-the-line finishes throughout the home. The open floor plan on the main level is light and bright, with sun washing through modernly cased, sound-proof windows. The second floor can be a master bedroom retreat, hard to want to leave this beautifully appointed space! And the two first floor bedrooms have their own bathrooms - privacy abounds. Nestled in the Lyons Park neighborhood, this townhome lives as modern luxury tucked away just 3 blocks from the metro and all that Clarendon and DC has to offer! Photos from previous listing - landlord in the midst of doing the move-out repairs from the last tenants.