3046 HARRISON STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Must see home located in Crescent Hills! Within walking distance to three schools - Nottingham ES, Williamsburg, MS and Yorktown HS and popular Chestnut Hills playground. Immaculate! 3 Full Baths! Garage. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors! Separate dining & living rms. Fully finished walk-out basement. Recreation room w/frplc. Flagstone patio! Washer & dryer. Room for storage. Close to shopping, public transportation, parks! 1.6 mile walk to East Falls Church Metro. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT! Small pets considered on a case by case basis.