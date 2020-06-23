All apartments in Arlington
3046 HARRISON STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3046 HARRISON STREET N

3046 North Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3046 North Harrison Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Rock Spring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see home located in Crescent Hills! Within walking distance to three schools - Nottingham ES, Williamsburg, MS and Yorktown HS and popular Chestnut Hills playground. Immaculate! 3 Full Baths! Garage. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors! Separate dining & living rms. Fully finished walk-out basement. Recreation room w/frplc. Flagstone patio! Washer & dryer. Room for storage. Close to shopping, public transportation, parks! 1.6 mile walk to East Falls Church Metro. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT! Small pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 HARRISON STREET N have any available units?
3046 HARRISON STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 HARRISON STREET N have?
Some of 3046 HARRISON STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 HARRISON STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3046 HARRISON STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 HARRISON STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 HARRISON STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3046 HARRISON STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3046 HARRISON STREET N does offer parking.
Does 3046 HARRISON STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3046 HARRISON STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 HARRISON STREET N have a pool?
No, 3046 HARRISON STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3046 HARRISON STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3046 HARRISON STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 HARRISON STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3046 HARRISON STREET N has units with dishwashers.
