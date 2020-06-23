2925 South Woodstock Street, Arlington, VA 22206 Fairlington - Shirlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Magnificent top floor unit overlooking rooftops. With Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and cozy balcony. Great location within Courtbridge: very peaceful, private and easily accessible. It feels like a tree house!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET have any available units?
2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET have?
Some of 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.