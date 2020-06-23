All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET

2925 South Woodstock Street · No Longer Available
Location

2925 South Woodstock Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Magnificent top floor unit overlooking rooftops. With Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and cozy balcony. Great location within Courtbridge: very peaceful, private and easily accessible. It feels like a tree house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET have any available units?
2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET have?
Some of 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET offer parking?
No, 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 S WOODSTOCK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
