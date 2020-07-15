/
Northern Virginia Community College
36 Apartments For Rent Near Northern Virginia Community College
47 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
11 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
12 Units Available
Mantua
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,398
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
855 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
9 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,362
742 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
1 Unit Available
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.
1 Unit Available
4414 Island Pl #204
4414 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1218 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale! Located just off of I-495 at Braddock Rd or Little River Tnpk. This second level condo has a generous sized living/dining room combination, with access to the private balcony.
1 Unit Available
3350 WOODBURN ROAD
3350 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
728 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded Ceramic Bathroom, Light Fixtures* Updated Appliances* Light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with balcony overlooking courtyard with majestic trees! Washer's & Dryer's in basement.
1 Unit Available
4601 BRIAR PATCH COURT
4601 Briar Patch Ct, Long Branch, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2385 sqft
Stunning Remodeled End Unit TH in Sought After Woodson HS District!! Proximity to the Pentagon and Crystal City (20 minutes by car), DC (30 minutes), Tyson~s Corner (20 minutes).
1 Unit Available
4313 HOLLY LANE
4313 Holly Lane, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
6000 sqft
Gorgeous,renovated home on over 1 ac. surrounded by parkland/stream but just off 236/495! Spectacular GreatR w/river rock gas FP open to gourmet Kit.Separate LR(w/FP )and DR,screened porch.
1 Unit Available
North Springfield
5412 MOULTRIE ROAD
5412 Moultrie Road, Ravensworth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
Renovated kitchen and baths,all new appliances,granite counter,stainless steel appliances,glass back splash,ceramic floor in bath and sunroom.Fireplace between dining/living room.Fenced yardEasy access to 495,walk to shopping center. 3 bedroom,1.
1 Unit Available
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.
1 Unit Available
3333 WEBLEY COURT
3333 Webley Court, Woodburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1302 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded, end unit Townhouse. 4 lagal bedrooms and 3 full baths, half bath, freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
7440 FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE
7440 Fountain Head Drive, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1504 sqft
Inside the beltway, closer to several commuter routes! 3 Bdrm 2.5 B. All new windows! New SS appliances! Newly freshened and renovated! Community pool and front yard maintenance! Assigned parking (1). Turn-key ready to move in!
1 Unit Available
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).
1 Unit Available
7456 FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE
7456 Fountain Head Drive, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1504 sqft
You will love this adorable house. Totally renovated top to bottom. Luxury Engineered Hardwood floors on Main level and upper level. New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter top, Back Splash, Stove, Dishwasher and light fixtures.
1 Unit Available
3409 BEVERLY DR
3409 Beverly Drive, Woodburn, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Quiet Urban Retreat with Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees. Available Move in Date: July 1st. Lots of Parkland in the Community. Near the Popular Mosaic District & INOVA Hospital. Vienna metro within 2 miles.
1 Unit Available
7849 FRANCIS DICKENS LANE
7849 Francis Dickens Ln, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1873 sqft
Enjoy living in this brand new townhome. Living room and 1/2 bath on entry level as well as 2 car gargage. Main living area has open concept spacious family room, all new kitchen with large pantry and dining area. Walk out to balcony.
1 Unit Available
7432 ADAMS PARK COURT
7432 Adams Park Court, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1452 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 -4 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE HAS LEVEL WALK-OUT BASEMEN T WITH RECREATION ROOM WHICH MAY BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM & FULL BATH , FRESHLY PAINTED AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED IN CONVENIENT LOCATION INSIDE THE BELTWAY, WITH EASY
1 Unit Available
5002 DULCE COURT
5002 Dulce Court, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
1232 sqft
This beautiful home in sought after Canterbury Woods has 5 bedrooms, & 3 Full baths. Large Kitchen, Dining room & Living Room with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath on the main level. Great Deck to hang out in the backyard and grill.
1 Unit Available
Mantua
3863 PERSIMMON CIRCLE
3863 Persimmon Circle, Mantua, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1610 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Large 2BR, 2BA plus den unit featuring LR fireplace, upgraded KT with pantry, walk-in closet, utility room for storage, patio and more. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment and major access routes.
1 Unit Available
8309 CHIVALRY ROAD
8309 Chivalry Road, Woodburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2260 sqft
Extremely spacious and charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with basement, deck and fenced in back yard. Inside you will will find an amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space and storage.
1 Unit Available
5022 CHANTICLEER AVENUE
5022 Chanticleer Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2464 sqft
Fabulous Single Family in Sought After Woodson HS District. 2 Lvl, 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath with Updated Kitchen, Baths, Roof, Windows. Set on a large level lot with fencing around rear of the property.
1 Unit Available
4955 AMERICANA DRIVE
4955 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
624 sqft
TERRIFIC, UPDATED FIRST FLOOR UNIT INSIDE THE BELTWAY.
