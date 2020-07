Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

All Utilities Included! 2 bedroom, 1 bath in a fantastic location just down the street from Clarendon and the Clarendon Metro! This is the top floor unit and the rent includes two off street parking spots, free washer and dryer, gas, water, hot water, and electric plus yard space! This is a great deal and available now * New paint and carpet just installed. Owner is a licensed real estate Broker. No Pets, No Smoking