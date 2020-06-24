All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:23 AM

2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE

2401 John Marshall Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2401 John Marshall Dr, Arlington, VA 22207
Leeway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful custom-built home in the heart of North Arlington! 6 spacious bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms. Remodeled in 2007. Enter through the elegant glass and wood door into the living room with gleaming hardwood floors! Enjoy your gourmet meals in the spacious dining room next to the wood-burning fireplace. Large windows bring in tons of natural light!Huge, open kitchen with granite countertops and backsplash is the perfect place to prepare meals! Stainless steel appliances, including large island, built-in oven and gas cooktop. Tall cabinets provide plenty of storage!Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. This home features 2 bedrooms on the main level and 4 bedrooms on the upper level, including 2 master suites with dual vanities, soaking tubs, showers, and walk-in closets! Neutral ceramic tile in bathrooms provide a blank canvas for your decorating dreams! 4 additional Nrooms in basement feature carpet and closets, two full bathrooms and laundry room with ceramic tile. The spacious, fully-finished basement also features an extra refrigerator.Ample parking in the attached 2-car garage, paved driveway and street.Don't miss this opportunity to live in North Arlington - close to dining, shopping, schools, metro, bus routes, major commuter highways, DC and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE have any available units?
2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE have?
Some of 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
