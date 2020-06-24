2401 JOHN MARSHALL DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful custom-built home in the heart of North Arlington! 6 spacious bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms. Remodeled in 2007. Enter through the elegant glass and wood door into the living room with gleaming hardwood floors! Enjoy your gourmet meals in the spacious dining room next to the wood-burning fireplace. Large windows bring in tons of natural light!Huge, open kitchen with granite countertops and backsplash is the perfect place to prepare meals! Stainless steel appliances, including large island, built-in oven and gas cooktop. Tall cabinets provide plenty of storage!Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. This home features 2 bedrooms on the main level and 4 bedrooms on the upper level, including 2 master suites with dual vanities, soaking tubs, showers, and walk-in closets! Neutral ceramic tile in bathrooms provide a blank canvas for your decorating dreams! 4 additional Nrooms in basement feature carpet and closets, two full bathrooms and laundry room with ceramic tile. The spacious, fully-finished basement also features an extra refrigerator.Ample parking in the attached 2-car garage, paved driveway and street.Don't miss this opportunity to live in North Arlington - close to dining, shopping, schools, metro, bus routes, major commuter highways, DC and more!