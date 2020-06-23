All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

2326 LEE HIGHWAY

2326 Lee Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2326 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 4 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths! The first level has a 1 car garage, foyer and rear family room with french doors that open to a brick patio. The second level has a gourmet eat in kitchen with granite counters, a large island and gas cooking. There is a separate dining room off of the kitchen that flows into the living room with a gas fireplace. The third level has 2 bedrooms with in-suite bathrooms, the master has vaulted ceilings. The 4th consists of the 3rd bedroom with a full bath. The townhouse sits in a prime location in Arlington, just off of lee highway for easy access to DC and just a few blocks to the courthouse metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 LEE HIGHWAY have any available units?
2326 LEE HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 LEE HIGHWAY have?
Some of 2326 LEE HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 LEE HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2326 LEE HIGHWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 LEE HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2326 LEE HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2326 LEE HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2326 LEE HIGHWAY does offer parking.
Does 2326 LEE HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2326 LEE HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 LEE HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 2326 LEE HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2326 LEE HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 2326 LEE HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 LEE HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2326 LEE HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
