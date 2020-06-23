2326 LEE HIGHWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Large 4 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths! The first level has a 1 car garage, foyer and rear family room with french doors that open to a brick patio. The second level has a gourmet eat in kitchen with granite counters, a large island and gas cooking. There is a separate dining room off of the kitchen that flows into the living room with a gas fireplace. The third level has 2 bedrooms with in-suite bathrooms, the master has vaulted ceilings. The 4th consists of the 3rd bedroom with a full bath. The townhouse sits in a prime location in Arlington, just off of lee highway for easy access to DC and just a few blocks to the courthouse metro.