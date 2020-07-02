2315 S NASH STREET

Amenities

Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial Home In Popular Arlington Ridge/Oakcrest Area of Zip Code 22202. Inviting Entry * Hardwood Floors * Spacious Kitchen With Solid Cherry Custom Cabinets and Granite counter tops* Spacious Living Room with Fireplace* Large Dining Room* Four Season Porch* 3 Upper Level Bedrooms With Hardwoods * Large Master bedroom with rooftop deck* Partially Finished Basement to include finished Den and Bonus Room with full bath* Utility Room with Washer & Dryer * Basement with entrance to Fenced Rear Backyard with Shed * Driveway & Garage plus ample Street Parking * Unbeatable Location ~ Quiet Street Just Steps From Pentagon* close to Crystal City and Pentagon City Metro stops, Shops & Restaurants * Easy Access I-395, Rt 1, Reagan Airport, GW Parkway, & Potomac Yard * JBM-HH approx 1.5 miles away* Oakridge Elementary School one block away.