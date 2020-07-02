All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2315 S NASH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2315 S NASH STREET
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

2315 S NASH STREET

2315 South Nash Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2315 South Nash Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial Home In Popular Arlington Ridge/Oakcrest Area of Zip Code 22202. Inviting Entry * Hardwood Floors * Spacious Kitchen With Solid Cherry Custom Cabinets and Granite counter tops* Spacious Living Room with Fireplace* Large Dining Room* Four Season Porch* 3 Upper Level Bedrooms With Hardwoods * Large Master bedroom with rooftop deck* Partially Finished Basement to include finished Den and Bonus Room with full bath* Utility Room with Washer & Dryer * Basement with entrance to Fenced Rear Backyard with Shed * Driveway & Garage plus ample Street Parking * Unbeatable Location ~ Quiet Street Just Steps From Pentagon* close to Crystal City and Pentagon City Metro stops, Shops & Restaurants * Easy Access I-395, Rt 1, Reagan Airport, GW Parkway, & Potomac Yard * JBM-HH approx 1.5 miles away* Oakridge Elementary School one block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 S NASH STREET have any available units?
2315 S NASH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 S NASH STREET have?
Some of 2315 S NASH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 S NASH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2315 S NASH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 S NASH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2315 S NASH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2315 S NASH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2315 S NASH STREET offers parking.
Does 2315 S NASH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 S NASH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 S NASH STREET have a pool?
No, 2315 S NASH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2315 S NASH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2315 S NASH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 S NASH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 S NASH STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University