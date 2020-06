Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Availible 8/3/2020! STUNNING 3 LEVEL COLONIAL ~ GOURMET KITCHEN ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ UPDATED BATHROOMS ~ URBAN LIVING AT ITS BEST, WALK TO GEORGETOWN, EASY COMMUTE TO PENTAGON & STATE DEPT. WALK, BIKE OR BUS TO COURTHOUSE & ROSSLYN METRO.! ABUNDANT SHOPPING AND DINING NEARBY. MURPHY BED IN LOWER LEVEL BEDROOM CONVEYS. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3395) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.