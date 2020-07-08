All apartments in Arlington
Location

2123 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA 22207
Maywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Here is your chance to live in N. Arlington, in a fantastic community that is within walking distance to everything and 2 patios!!! THIS LISTING IS SPECIFICALLY FOR 1BR. Shared bathroom and common areas of unit. Min/Max 6 month lease to start. Unit is pristine & landlord looking for roommate to rent out 1br (of the 2) furnished with brand new Queen size bed. $1000/month + 1/2 Utilities. 1 parking space can be rented for additional $100. Landlord looking for responsible, professional individual. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123-A N MONROE STREET have any available units?
2123-A N MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123-A N MONROE STREET have?
Some of 2123-A N MONROE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123-A N MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2123-A N MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123-A N MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2123-A N MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2123-A N MONROE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2123-A N MONROE STREET offers parking.
Does 2123-A N MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123-A N MONROE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123-A N MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 2123-A N MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2123-A N MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2123-A N MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2123-A N MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123-A N MONROE STREET has units with dishwashers.

