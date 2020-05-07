All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:25 AM

2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET

2100 North Brandywine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2100 North Brandywine Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Glebewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO PETS-Rent INCLUDES lawn care! Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath end unit town home in the heart of North Arlington. Close to Lee Highway, N. Glebe Road, and Route 66, and just minutes from Washington DC, this is the ideal location for someone who wants proximity to everything, but prefers a quiet neighborhood that is tucked away. New windows, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, and a remodeled kitchen are just the beginning. The large rear deck and fully fenced side yard make this feel like a detached home. The unfinished basement has plenty of room for storage, or to create a rec room. This lovingly cared for unit at this location @ this price will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET have any available units?
2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET have?
Some of 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET offer parking?
No, 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET have a pool?
No, 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University