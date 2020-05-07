2100 N BRANDYWINE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NO PETS-Rent INCLUDES lawn care! Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath end unit town home in the heart of North Arlington. Close to Lee Highway, N. Glebe Road, and Route 66, and just minutes from Washington DC, this is the ideal location for someone who wants proximity to everything, but prefers a quiet neighborhood that is tucked away. New windows, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, and a remodeled kitchen are just the beginning. The large rear deck and fully fenced side yard make this feel like a detached home. The unfinished basement has plenty of room for storage, or to create a rec room. This lovingly cared for unit at this location @ this price will not last long.