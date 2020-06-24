1916 North Adams St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Story Arlington Home / Garage Parking in Stellar Location - Come home to this spacious brick townhouse with updated elements!



Enter this Courthouse-Crossing colonial on the ground floor which comes with a tiled living space as well as a laundry closet. Also on this level is one garage parking space. Stairs lead up to the main living area, complete with hardwood floors, large windows, a gas fireplace, and dining area. The tiled kitchen includes ample storage space as well as stainless steel appliances and access to the back balcony. A half bath is included on this second level.



The upper two levels of this house contain 4 large bedrooms - all carpeted - as well as 3 full bathrooms.



This location is just minutes away from Route 66, GW Parkway, and Court House Metro Station. Plus, Arlington shopping is just a short trip from you with Whole Foods, Giant, and various restaurants less than 1 mile away!



Tenants pays all utilities. Pets accepted with deposit.



Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire about this available home.



