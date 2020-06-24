All apartments in Arlington
1916 North Adams St.
1916 North Adams St.

1916 North Adams Street
Location

1916 North Adams Street, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Story Arlington Home / Garage Parking in Stellar Location - Come home to this spacious brick townhouse with updated elements!

Enter this Courthouse-Crossing colonial on the ground floor which comes with a tiled living space as well as a laundry closet. Also on this level is one garage parking space. Stairs lead up to the main living area, complete with hardwood floors, large windows, a gas fireplace, and dining area. The tiled kitchen includes ample storage space as well as stainless steel appliances and access to the back balcony. A half bath is included on this second level.

The upper two levels of this house contain 4 large bedrooms - all carpeted - as well as 3 full bathrooms.

This location is just minutes away from Route 66, GW Parkway, and Court House Metro Station. Plus, Arlington shopping is just a short trip from you with Whole Foods, Giant, and various restaurants less than 1 mile away!

Tenants pays all utilities. Pets accepted with deposit.

Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire about this available home.

(RLNE4768629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 North Adams St. have any available units?
1916 North Adams St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 North Adams St. have?
Some of 1916 North Adams St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 North Adams St. currently offering any rent specials?
1916 North Adams St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 North Adams St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 North Adams St. is pet friendly.
Does 1916 North Adams St. offer parking?
Yes, 1916 North Adams St. offers parking.
Does 1916 North Adams St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 North Adams St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 North Adams St. have a pool?
No, 1916 North Adams St. does not have a pool.
Does 1916 North Adams St. have accessible units?
No, 1916 North Adams St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 North Adams St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 North Adams St. does not have units with dishwashers.
