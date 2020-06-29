All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1701 N POCOMOKE STREET
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

1701 N POCOMOKE STREET

1701 North Pocomoke Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1701 North Pocomoke Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Highland Park - Overlee Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny basement level 2 bed 1 bath renovated apartment, available April 1! Recent updates include new kitchen with white shaker cabinets and granite counters. Approximately 900 SQ FT, featuring a cozy living room with recessed lighting and plenty of windows that allow for natural light. Spacious bedrooms and updated full bath. In unit laundry and ample parking in the oversized driveway or off street. Excellent location just a 10 minute walk to the East Falls Church Metro and Westover. Conveniently located off of 66 for easy commuting access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET have any available units?
1701 N POCOMOKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET have?
Some of 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1701 N POCOMOKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET offers parking.
Does 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET have a pool?
No, 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 N POCOMOKE STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University