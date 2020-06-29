1701 N POCOMOKE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Sunny basement level 2 bed 1 bath renovated apartment, available April 1! Recent updates include new kitchen with white shaker cabinets and granite counters. Approximately 900 SQ FT, featuring a cozy living room with recessed lighting and plenty of windows that allow for natural light. Spacious bedrooms and updated full bath. In unit laundry and ample parking in the oversized driveway or off street. Excellent location just a 10 minute walk to the East Falls Church Metro and Westover. Conveniently located off of 66 for easy commuting access.