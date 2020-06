Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils refrigerator

Huge 1BR home in quiet neighborhood just blocks from Rosslyn Metro. Great location, great price, great layout...won't last long!! Pet friendly community, parking included, gas included. Spacious living room and tons of closet storage space, with additional closet for linens and foyer closet. Get lots of space for a wonderful price! Schedule a showing today and move in at this prime rate! Virtual tour available here: https://youtu.be/q3cc7DGY1ik