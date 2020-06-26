All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1597 N COLONIAL TER
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:17 PM

1597 N COLONIAL TER

1597 North Colonial Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1597 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the convenience and comfort of living in this gorgeous, contemporary townhome in the heart of Rosslyn! With sweeping treetop views and winter views of the National Cathedral & Georgetown, you'll feel tucked away while being just blocks to metro, shops, restaurants, the Key Bridge and so much more. This sunlight-filled home is perfect for entertaining, featuring four levels of modern living with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and a sprawling Master Suite with a fireplace, huge walk-in closet and four piece Master Bath. The sparkling gourmet kitchen has stainless Viking appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a Breakfast Room - plus deck access. Four total bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and a 2-car garage. Minimum 24-month term, MAXIMUM TWO INCOMES to qualify. Sorry, no pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 N COLONIAL TER have any available units?
1597 N COLONIAL TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1597 N COLONIAL TER have?
Some of 1597 N COLONIAL TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1597 N COLONIAL TER currently offering any rent specials?
1597 N COLONIAL TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 N COLONIAL TER pet-friendly?
No, 1597 N COLONIAL TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1597 N COLONIAL TER offer parking?
Yes, 1597 N COLONIAL TER offers parking.
Does 1597 N COLONIAL TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1597 N COLONIAL TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 N COLONIAL TER have a pool?
No, 1597 N COLONIAL TER does not have a pool.
Does 1597 N COLONIAL TER have accessible units?
No, 1597 N COLONIAL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 N COLONIAL TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1597 N COLONIAL TER has units with dishwashers.
