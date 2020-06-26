1597 N COLONIAL TER

Amenities
Enjoy the convenience and comfort of living in this gorgeous, contemporary townhome in the heart of Rosslyn! With sweeping treetop views and winter views of the National Cathedral & Georgetown, you'll feel tucked away while being just blocks to metro, shops, restaurants, the Key Bridge and so much more. This sunlight-filled home is perfect for entertaining, featuring four levels of modern living with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and a sprawling Master Suite with a fireplace, huge walk-in closet and four piece Master Bath. The sparkling gourmet kitchen has stainless Viking appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a Breakfast Room - plus deck access. Four total bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and a 2-car garage. Minimum 24-month term, MAXIMUM TWO INCOMES to qualify. Sorry, no pets. No smoking.