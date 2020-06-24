1588 COLONIAL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Amazing unobstructed view of Downtown Georgetown. This gorgeous brick town home features 4 levels, including 3BR, 3.5 BA, fenced rear privacy yard with fountain and is located in Rosslyn's Highgate Community. This home boasts of a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile flooring & updated windows. The open floor plan allows for great entertainment and relaxation. The entire 2nd floor features the luxury master bedroom & bath with double sinks, double walk in closets and gas fireplace. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms and an additional luxury bath. Basement features a wet bar, recreation room and full bath. Attached 2 car garage with ample storage. Moments to downtown Arlington, great restaurants, shopping & conveniently located to all major roadways and bridges. Moments to METRO