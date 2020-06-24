All apartments in Arlington
1588 COLONIAL TERRACE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

1588 COLONIAL TERRACE

1588 North Colonial Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1588 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Amazing unobstructed view of Downtown Georgetown. This gorgeous brick town home features 4 levels, including 3BR, 3.5 BA, fenced rear privacy yard with fountain and is located in Rosslyn's Highgate Community. This home boasts of a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile flooring & updated windows. The open floor plan allows for great entertainment and relaxation. The entire 2nd floor features the luxury master bedroom & bath with double sinks, double walk in closets and gas fireplace. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms and an additional luxury bath. Basement features a wet bar, recreation room and full bath. Attached 2 car garage with ample storage. Moments to downtown Arlington, great restaurants, shopping & conveniently located to all major roadways and bridges. Moments to METRO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE have any available units?
1588 COLONIAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE have?
Some of 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1588 COLONIAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1588 COLONIAL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
