1517 Army Navy Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Furnished winter rental !

Relax and enjoy this wonderful home Just one block from the beach and minutes from the all the Virginia Beach Ocean Front attractions.

This unit has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, an upper deck and a courtyard.

Fully furnished avaible until May 2020

It also has parking for three vehicles.

Bedroom 1 Has a King size bed

Bedroom 2 Has a Queen size bed

Bedroom 3 Has 2 Twin beds

Bedroom 4 has 2 Queens and 1 Twin bed