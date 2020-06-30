1517 Army Navy Drive

Amenities
Furnished winter rental !
Relax and enjoy this wonderful home Just one block from the beach and minutes from the all the Virginia Beach Ocean Front attractions.
This unit has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, an upper deck and a courtyard.
Fully furnished avaible until May 2020
It also has parking for three vehicles.
Bedroom 1 Has a King size bed
Bedroom 2 Has a Queen size bed
Amenities
A/C - Air Conditioning
Dryer
Garage
Linens
Washer
Bedroom 3 Has 2 Twin beds
Bedroom 4 has 2 Queens and 1 Twin bed