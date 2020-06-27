All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1504 N POWHATAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1504 N POWHATAN STREET
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

1504 N POWHATAN STREET

1504 North Powhatan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1504 North Powhatan Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Highland Park - Overlee Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This Cape Cod has 3 levels, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom home is in an ideal location just a short distance from the East Falls Church Metro stop, shopping, restaurants, transit routes, parks, sought after schools and more. The main level offers a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and a full bathroom. The upper level includes the Master bedroom, a second bedroom and a full bath. On the lower level you'll find a large family room, laundry room and a utility room. It is well kept and in good condition. Vacant and available now. This home is professionally managed by PMI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 N POWHATAN STREET have any available units?
1504 N POWHATAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 N POWHATAN STREET have?
Some of 1504 N POWHATAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 N POWHATAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1504 N POWHATAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 N POWHATAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1504 N POWHATAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1504 N POWHATAN STREET offer parking?
No, 1504 N POWHATAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1504 N POWHATAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 N POWHATAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 N POWHATAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1504 N POWHATAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1504 N POWHATAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1504 N POWHATAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 N POWHATAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 N POWHATAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University