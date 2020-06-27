1504 N POWHATAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ice maker range oven refrigerator

This Cape Cod has 3 levels, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom home is in an ideal location just a short distance from the East Falls Church Metro stop, shopping, restaurants, transit routes, parks, sought after schools and more. The main level offers a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and a full bathroom. The upper level includes the Master bedroom, a second bedroom and a full bath. On the lower level you'll find a large family room, laundry room and a utility room. It is well kept and in good condition. Vacant and available now. This home is professionally managed by PMI.