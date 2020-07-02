All apartments in Arlington
1437 12th Street South

1437 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1437 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Vida East is a highly rated apartment complex on both yelp and google. I got a new job so I am looking for someone to take over my lease which ends in Sept 2020. I am moving out Jan 25th. As an incentive, if someone successfully takes over the least by the end of January, I will pay for the security deposit. You still have to apply online so they can screen for income, rent history, and background check. Please email or text for more information.

It is a one-bedroom apartment approximately 630 sq ft. The lease is $1299/month. This includes trash, gas, cable TV, and internet. It does not include water, electricity, and pet fee. The following are the amenities.

Spacious, Open Floor-plans
Granite Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors
New Appliance Packages
Washer & Dryer
Skyline Entertainment Lounge
Rooftop Mezzanine with Fire Pit
Sparking Pool & Patio
24/7 Upscale Fitness Center
Private Theatre Room
Quiet Study/Reading Room
Access Controlled Building
Interior Garage Parking
Valet Trash Services
24/7 Emergency Maintenance
Online Payments & Resident Portal
Pet Friendly with Dog Stations

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 12th Street South have any available units?
1437 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 12th Street South have?
Some of 1437 12th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1437 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 12th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 12th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1437 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 1437 12th Street South offers parking.
Does 1437 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1437 12th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 12th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 1437 12th Street South has a pool.
Does 1437 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1437 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

