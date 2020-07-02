1437 12th Street South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room trash valet

Vida East is a highly rated apartment complex on both yelp and google. I got a new job so I am looking for someone to take over my lease which ends in Sept 2020. I am moving out Jan 25th. As an incentive, if someone successfully takes over the least by the end of January, I will pay for the security deposit. You still have to apply online so they can screen for income, rent history, and background check. Please email or text for more information.



It is a one-bedroom apartment approximately 630 sq ft. The lease is $1299/month. This includes trash, gas, cable TV, and internet. It does not include water, electricity, and pet fee. The following are the amenities.



Spacious, Open Floor-plans

Granite Counter Tops

Hardwood Floors

New Appliance Packages

Washer & Dryer

Skyline Entertainment Lounge

Rooftop Mezzanine with Fire Pit

Sparking Pool & Patio

24/7 Upscale Fitness Center

Private Theatre Room

Quiet Study/Reading Room

Access Controlled Building

Interior Garage Parking

Valet Trash Services

24/7 Emergency Maintenance

Online Payments & Resident Portal

Pet Friendly with Dog Stations