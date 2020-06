Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super charming brick colonial just minutes to Westover shopping. Beautiful, GIGANTIC kitchen addition will wow you! Fully fenced yard with patio for dining and entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout. Driveway allows for off-street parking but plenty of parking available for guests. Both bathrooms completely renovated! New washer/dryer. FIOS enabled. Beautifully landscaped! Lawn service included in rent. Don't miss this stunner! Available June 1 - possibly earlier. Sorry, no pets.