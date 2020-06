Amenities

4 bedroom home set up for students. Like new appliances include washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. The property is furnished and all utilities are included in monthly rent. (electric, water, trash removal, lawn care, cable, & internet) The property is clean and in a safe neighborhood. We will allow rooms to be sublet with the approval of all of the parties involved. $650.00 per bed room. $1200 deposit (total) Adequate parking behind house. No pets.