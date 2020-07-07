How to Find a Short-Term Rental Apartment

Apartment hunting is a challenge on its own. However, it can be even harder when you're looking for more flexibility with your lease term.

Your best option? A short-term apartment rental.

One of the biggest draws of a short-term lease agreement is that it doesn't require a long-term commitment. However, short-term rentals come with significant advantages as well as drawbacks.

That's why it's essential to do your due diligence on short-term rentals before making a final decision. Not sure where to start? Don't worry! Here's everything you need to know about short-term rentals.

What are Short-Term Rentals?

A short-term rental is an apartment that has a lease that's shorter than the typical 12-month lease. Generally, short-term rentals are intended as a stop-gap for renters who prefer not to commit to a long-term lease.

Common lease lengths for short-term rentals are three or six months. However, there are even shorter lease terms, like month-to-month apartments.

Although long-term lease agreements allow for more stability, many renters are looking for more flexible accommodations. However, flexibility comes at a price.

Short-term leases are typically more expensive than a 12-month lease. Think about it — a landlord would likely prefer 12 months of consistent rent payments versus just three months.

Pros and Cons of Short-Term Rentals

Short-term rentals certainly have their advantages. However, it’s important to have a full picture of what they can offer you before making a final decision.

In short, it’s crucial to inform yourself about the pros and cons of short-term lease agreements. That way, you can avoid finding yourself in an unstable housing situation. Here’s a breakdown of the pros and cons of short-term rentals.

Pros of Short-Term Rentals

Added Flexibility: If you’re looking for a short-term rental, it’s likely because you want the flexibility of a shorter lease term. Short-term lease agreements free renters from the commitment of a year-long lease.

If you’re looking for a short-term rental, it’s likely because you want the flexibility of a shorter lease term. Short-term lease agreements free renters from the commitment of a year-long lease. Explore a New Area: If you’re moving to a new state and want to get to know the area before making a long-term commitment to a home, a short-term rental is a great option. It’ll also give you a great opportunity to search for jobs in the area. You can attend interviews in person.

If you’re moving to a new state and want to get to know the area before making a long-term commitment to a home, a short-term rental is a great option. It’ll also give you a great opportunity to search for jobs in the area. You can attend interviews in person. Furnished Apartments: Short-term apartments often come furnished. This will save you the hassle of moving furniture when you move in and when your lease term is up.

Cons of Short-Term Rentals

More Expensive: Short-term rentals will almost always have more expensive monthly rent than a 12-month lease. This is because landlords have to offset the loss of 12 full months of rent and the time it takes to find another renter if you end your lease. As a result, you can expect higher rent prices for these rentals.

Short-term rentals will almost always have more expensive monthly rent than a 12-month lease. This is because landlords have to offset the loss of 12 full months of rent and the time it takes to find another renter if you end your lease. As a result, you can expect higher rent prices for these rentals. Harder to Find: Short-term leases aren’t always offered for the same reasons stated above. They aren’t as lucrative as long-term rentals. Landlords have to find new tenants more often. They also have to turn the apartment over. You’ll have to spend some time looking for a short-term rental. They might not be readily available.

Short-term leases aren’t always offered for the same reasons stated above. They aren’t as lucrative as long-term rentals. Landlords have to find new tenants more often. They also have to turn the apartment over. You’ll have to spend some time looking for a short-term rental. They might not be readily available. Moving More Often: Shorter leases means moving more often. Moving costs can add up quickly, and moving is generally a stressful experience. Not to mention, you’ll have to apartment hunt all over again.

Is a Short-Term Rental Right For Me?

Short-term rentals make a ton of sense for certain situations. If you're moving to a new city and want to get a feel for the place, a short-term rental will allow you to live there without making a long-term commitment.

Additionally, students attending a university outside of their hometown who want to stay near campus look for short-term rentals that will accommodate their school schedule. But even if you don’t fall into any of these categories, a short-term rental might still be your best option.

Whether or not a short-term rental is right for you will depend on your circumstances. If you need a temporary home and have the budget to cover the higher price of a short-term rental, then you’re already past the biggest hurdles.

How to Find a Short-Term Rental

It can be difficult to find a short-term rental. And there are so few of them, you’ll likely face competition during your search.

So, it’s imperative to have a good search strategy. Use the following steps during your search, and you’ll be able to find your temporary dream apartment in no time.

1. Call the Leasing Offices

Short-term leases aren’t always highlighted on a property website. However, a quick call to a property’s leasing offices will reveal whether they offer short-term lease agreements.

Inquire about units that have been vacant for a while. These units are currently losing income for landlords. As a result, this may provide an incentive for them to consider a short-term rental agreement.

Remember, most properties prefer the security and stability of a 12-month lease over a short-term arrangement. So, you might have difficulty finding an available unit.

2. Look at the Nitty Gritty

Found an apartment you love on Apartment List? Look out for details on lease length in the nitty-gritty section. To make things easier for renters, this section highlights the important lease details that a prospective renter needs to know. Here you'll find information on lease length options, as well as important details like the application fee and pet policy.

3. Explain your Situation

Again, many places prefer having tenants sign 12-month leases. So, you might have to do some convincing. Beyond inquiring about units with lengthy vacancies, explain your situation to the landlord. If you need a short-term rental for work, you might be able to convince a landlord.

4. Come Prepared

If you've found a great apartment and can rent it through a short-term lease, you shouldn't waste your chance! You’ve got to come prepared and ready to seal the deal.

When it comes to your application, be sure to fill it out completely. Review it for any mistakes or errors. Have rental history, pay stubs, and bank statements ready to go for when you need them.

Final Thoughts

A lot can happen in a year. There can be so many changes that it can be difficult to predict the changes you'll experience in just 12 months. That said, committing to a standard long-term lease isn't always the best option.

A short-term lease can offer the flexible living situation that you’re looking for. Just be sure that your budget can handle the cost of a short-term rental. Prepare for your search and make sure you have a good case to plead to your prospective landlord.

To get started on your short-term rental search, just use the quiz at the top of this page!