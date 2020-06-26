1361 Irving Street North West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

Address: 1361 Irving Street NW Unit 11 Washington, DC 20010 Name of Building: Irving Station Condominium Market Rent: $2,700 for a 12 Month Lease Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash Tenants Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone Parking: Street Parking Pets: YES, Case By Case Basis (SMALL PETS) Status: ACTIVE Available Now! Welcome to the Irving Station Condominium. Just steps off the metro you will find a 820 square foot 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with a private balcony. Sleek hardwood throughout the living room area accompanied by stainless steel appliances, a media center, master bedroom with private bathroom, and a lot of closet space! Welcome to your new home!!! This beautiful unit also comes with the ability to walk to three separate neighborhoods. Columbia Heights, Mount Pleasant, and Adams Morgan are all in walking distance. Enjoy a plethora of restaurants, bars/nightlife, and shopping that they have to offer. Also you are close to the green line a few st