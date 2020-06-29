All apartments in Arlington
1301 S QUINCY STREET
1301 S QUINCY STREET

1301 South Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 South Quincy Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning completely renovated single family home on a corner lot. First level features hardwood flooring throughout and tons of natural light. The gourmet kitchen has an open concept living space with a huge island, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. The upper level features 5 large bedrooms including a master suite with a large walk-in closet and private Juliette balcony with seating area. The master also boasts a luxurious master bath with gorgeous marble tiling and separate his/her sinks. The fully finished basement offers a lower level bedroom and full bath as well as additional rec space and seating areas. Attached 1 car garage with room for additional parking in the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 S QUINCY STREET have any available units?
1301 S QUINCY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 S QUINCY STREET have?
Some of 1301 S QUINCY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 S QUINCY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1301 S QUINCY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 S QUINCY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1301 S QUINCY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1301 S QUINCY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1301 S QUINCY STREET offers parking.
Does 1301 S QUINCY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 S QUINCY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 S QUINCY STREET have a pool?
No, 1301 S QUINCY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1301 S QUINCY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1301 S QUINCY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 S QUINCY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 S QUINCY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
