1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210

1BR/1BA condo (900 sq ft) available immediately. Just painted, cleaned and move -in ready! $1750/month includes all utilities (except phone & internet). Bldg wired for wi-fi (Comcast & Verizon). Gleaming solid wood parquet floors thruout. 18-ft Balcony overlooks front lawn. Western exposure. Bedroom (12 x 16) has wall of closets, access to balcony. Living Room (13 x 23) upgraded sliding glass doors w/double-pane windows keep unit quiet. Separate dining room or office (13 x 13). Eat-in kitchen w/space for table. Linen closet outside bathroom. 2-coin-operated laundries per floor - never a wait! Garage parking space included in rent. Community includes outdoor pool, tennis court, rooftop deck, barbecue area. Metro bus at front door. Steps to Pentagon City metro (blue/yellow lines), Pentagon Row restaurants & mall, Whole Foods, Starbucks. $100 repair deductible, $300-elevator fee covers move-in/move-out. Sentri-lock at front desk. Apply online: MySmartMove.com.