Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:17 PM

1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210

1300 Army Navy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
1BR/1BA condo (900 sq ft) available immediately. Just painted, cleaned and move -in ready! $1750/month includes all utilities (except phone & internet). Bldg wired for wi-fi (Comcast & Verizon). Gleaming solid wood parquet floors thruout. 18-ft Balcony overlooks front lawn. Western exposure. Bedroom (12 x 16) has wall of closets, access to balcony. Living Room (13 x 23) upgraded sliding glass doors w/double-pane windows keep unit quiet. Separate dining room or office (13 x 13). Eat-in kitchen w/space for table. Linen closet outside bathroom. 2-coin-operated laundries per floor - never a wait! Garage parking space included in rent. Community includes outdoor pool, tennis court, rooftop deck, barbecue area. Metro bus at front door. Steps to Pentagon City metro (blue/yellow lines), Pentagon Row restaurants & mall, Whole Foods, Starbucks. $100 repair deductible, $300-elevator fee covers move-in/move-out. Sentri-lock at front desk. Apply online: MySmartMove.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 have any available units?
1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 have?
Some of 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 pet-friendly?
No, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 offer parking?
Yes, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 offers parking.
Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 have a pool?
Yes, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 has a pool.
Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 have accessible units?
No, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 ARMY NAVY DRIVE 210 has units with dishwashers.

